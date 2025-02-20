Rideshare App Known As 'Uber With Guns' Launches In LA And New York
Are you a drug lord or rich person who needs some quick protection? Or a weirdo who wants to cosplay as a government official? If the answer to either or both of these questions is yes, then there's a new ride share app that may be able to help you out: Protector, known as "Uber with guns."
The app just launched and is currently only available on iOS devices according to KTLA and provides you with a vehicle and armed protection for you and your passengers. These armed guards aren't just some random hired security either; they're real guards with backgrounds in law enforcement and the military.
How It Works
Once you download the app, you're greeted with images and video of each of the protectors that are available in the area. Every single one looks like some type of federal agent so you know they're legit. Once you're satisfied that these guys are able to do their job, you can book a ride. The app asks how many "protectees" – aka the vehicle's passengers – will need protection on the ride. You can choose up to six protectees and six protectors.
You can pick the dress code of the protectors. Are you looking for Secret Service chic? You can choose business formal. How about something low key, like an undercover CIA operative? You can choose tactical casual. Or you can go all out and have your own private swat team with the operator dress code but the app says that option is currently unavailable. In total there are four dress codes to choose from.
Now that you've chosen your protector's aesthetic, it's time to choose your motorcade. Yes you can have your own little motorcade with Protector, but only up to three vehicles. The you're free to choose your pickup location, date, time and the duration of the protection you need; you can choose from a minimum of five hours up to a full day.
Now comes time to pay. If you assumed none of this would be cheap, you're right. I played around with the app and just for two protectors with two cars for eight hours came out $3,200. That's not including an annual membership fee of $129 which gets you little perks like a personalized threat assessment, and access to the protector and the personal driver. Even if you go low key and choose just one protector for yourself and a single car for the app's minimum of five hours, it'll still be $1,000. And if the amount proves to be too much for you, Protector details how you can split the cost of the protection with other people to save a bit of money.
Who is this for?
So aside from a drug lord, celebrity, healthcare CEO or someone with too much self importance, who is all this supposed to be for and why does this exist? According to LA's Fox 11, a statement from the company says that the company was founded because of all the red tape that surrounds private security. So they sought to make something that makes getting that protection easier.
"For decades, hiring private security has been hindered by outdated models, lengthy sales processes and delayed response times, making it difficult for individuals and communities to secure protection when needed. Protector streamlines security services through a mobile platform, so users can easily browse, book, and manage their protection."
I didn't realize that such a need existed, but then again I also don't have a need to be looking over my shoulder every minute or have a target on my back so what I do know. If you are that kind of person and you want to use Protector, make sure you live in LA or New York because the app is only currently available in those two cities.
This isn't the first time we've seen something like this. In 2023, a similar app launched in the Atlanta, Georgia, area called Black Wolf that provided ride share and armed protection services for local residents.