Rideshare App Known As 'Uber With Guns' Launches In LA And New York

Once you download the app, you're greeted with images and video of each of the protectors that are available in the area. Every single one looks like some type of federal agent so you know they're legit. Once you're satisfied that these guys are able to do their job, you can book a ride. The app asks how many "protectees" – aka the vehicle's passengers – will need protection on the ride. You can choose up to six protectees and six protectors.

You can pick the dress code of the protectors. Are you looking for Secret Service chic? You can choose business formal. How about something low key, like an undercover CIA operative? You can choose tactical casual. Or you can go all out and have your own private swat team with the operator dress code but the app says that option is currently unavailable. In total there are four dress codes to choose from.

Now that you've chosen your protector's aesthetic, it's time to choose your motorcade. Yes you can have your own little motorcade with Protector, but only up to three vehicles. The you're free to choose your pickup location, date, time and the duration of the protection you need; you can choose from a minimum of five hours up to a full day.

Now comes time to pay. If you assumed none of this would be cheap, you're right. I played around with the app and just for two protectors with two cars for eight hours came out $3,200. That's not including an annual membership fee of $129 which gets you little perks like a personalized threat assessment, and access to the protector and the personal driver. Even if you go low key and choose just one protector for yourself and a single car for the app's minimum of five hours, it'll still be $1,000. And if the amount proves to be too much for you, Protector details how you can split the cost of the protection with other people to save a bit of money.