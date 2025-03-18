These Cars Are Even Uglier Than The New Tesla Model Y
It turns out we struck a nerve last week, when our Daniel wrote that the awful looks of the Tesla Model Y weren't even one of the top reasons not to buy one of Elon Musk's family haulers. After that post went up, dozens of you came rushing to the side of the Tesla and called us big meanies for pointing out that it was a bit ugly.
So, with at least some of you arguing that it wasn't quite as grim as we though, we figured you deserved the right to reply and asked you what car is even uglier than a new Tesla Model Y? Thankfully, you had some hideous responses to share, so we rounded up some of the worst offenders for you right here.
Have you got a suggestion that's even uglier than some of these cars? Let us know in the comments section down below.
BMW XM
"The BMW XM has to be the second most offensive-looking vehicle behind the outlier that is the Cybertruck."
Especially with its ridiculous red grille on the Red Label trim. Hideous.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
Almost every BMW
"I have to hand it to BMW.
"Not the XM. In the right color combination, it looks fine. Maybe cool. Its problem is in being no better than higher trims of the X5. And then being a million times the price.
"Nope... I'm looking at the newest 5 Series, M2, and 7 Series. It's like BMW actually listened to the feedback around all the ugly buck-toothed cars and handed to problem to a blind person to solve. The new 7 Series looks like something people thought the cars of the future would be in the '80s. It's blocky and edgy in all the wrong spots. The 5 Series is weirdly proportioned up front, and boring and mundane in the back. The M2 looks like what would happen if you take a nice M2 and add all the bondo for a custom look.
"For bonus points, you can also add anything with the big kidney grille.
"Speaking of the X5, it might be the only car BMW makes that actually looks nice. That and the Z4."
I'll admit, the 7 Series has really grown on me since its launch, but that M2 on the other hand.
Suggested by: Dolsh
Avtotor Amber
"Avtotor Amber – Russia's finest design right there!"
It looks like someone got bored while drawing a Moomin.
Suggested by: ZZtop
Full size trucks
"I agree with a lot of the answers here, but I'm also going to add a new GM HD truck or Ford Super Duty truck. With a lot of cars, there's a 'form follows function' reason as to why they have certain vents, or plastic trim, or are generally blob-faced.
"Not with these HD trucks. They are boldly tall, square, and un-aerodynamic because it's meant to make the driver feel more manly. Safety and sight-lines be damned."
Because feeling manly is more important than pedestrian safety.
Suggested by: SpiffyMcMoron
Tesla Cybertruck
"We're all here to say Cybertruck, let's be honest."
The other ugly Tesla.
Suggested by: This One
Hyundai Ioniq 6
"I'm sorry, but the Ioniq 6 is an ugly car. That has to be one of the most derpiest faces to a modern car I have ever seen, and that's saying something since the bucktooth BMW styling is around. It looks like a 2005 concept car, and the rear end makes it look like it's constipated."
Well, I guess one of you has to be wrong.
Suggested by: Agon Targeryan
Subaru Solterra
"Doesn't Jaloponik always say 'Miata is always the answer?' My real vote would probably be the Subaru Solterra. I can't stand the plastic quarter panels in the front."
I honestly thought you were going to suggest the Miata and I was prepared to ban you for life.
Suggested by: SunnySideUp
Mercedes AMG GLE 63S
"The Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 'coupe' makes me irrationally angry. I hate everything about it."
Eurgh, same to be honest.
Suggested by: engineerthefuture
Mercedes-Benz CLA
"To my eyes, the new Mercedes Benz CLA is just... BLECH!
"It looks like a Pruis wearing the headgear from that weird kid in 7th grade who was allergic to everything and had a doctor's note to excuse him from gym for the whole year.
"The 13 year old in me wants to give the CLA a swirly."
If you could give a car a swirly, which car would you all give a swirly and why?
Suggested by: Earthbound Misfit I
Almost Every Toyota
"Every Subaru and just about every Toyota except, surprisingly, the Prius."
The Prius has no right looking as good as it does right now.
Suggested by: Michael Rosenfeld
Hyundai Santa Fe
"The Ford Flex went down hill...... Wait.... Hold on!... I mean the Hyundai Santa Fe. My mistake."
Is the Santa Fe's design outdated, or was the Flex just ahead of its time?
Suggested by: Johnny
Tesla Model 3
"The Tesla 3 is uglier than the Tesla Y. The lack of tumblehome in the greenhouse puts an inordinately large amount of glass on top of the vehicle. The taller beltline of the Model Y at least keeps the greenhouse proportional, but all that glass atop a Model 3 makes it look like it was originally designed to be in a cartoon."
Very good analysis there, thank you.
Suggested by: Bogey the Bear
Nissan Juke
"I'm not sure any ugly car is going to beat the Nissan Juke. That thing was just an absolute dog. It looks like a frog hiding in a toilet."
It took way too long for this pick to come up.
Suggested by: Rayce Archer
Toyota Supra
"The current MK5 Supra is an absolute mess."
Let's end with one that's sure to start an argument.
Suggested by: X-21