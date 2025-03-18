These Cars Are Even Uglier Than The New Tesla Model Y

It turns out we struck a nerve last week, when our Daniel wrote that the awful looks of the Tesla Model Y weren't even one of the top reasons not to buy one of Elon Musk's family haulers. After that post went up, dozens of you came rushing to the side of the Tesla and called us big meanies for pointing out that it was a bit ugly.

So, with at least some of you arguing that it wasn't quite as grim as we though, we figured you deserved the right to reply and asked you what car is even uglier than a new Tesla Model Y? Thankfully, you had some hideous responses to share, so we rounded up some of the worst offenders for you right here.

Have you got a suggestion that's even uglier than some of these cars? Let us know in the comments section down below.