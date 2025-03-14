What Car Is Even Uglier Than A New Tesla Model Y?

Depending on who you ask, looks can be one of the most important factors when choosing a new car. Sure, power is nice to have and range is handy in an electric vehicle but if you like shiny things as much as me, then a pretty car shows the world that you care, right?

While models like the new Morgan Supersport or the updated Nissan Z are definitely winning style points right now, not every car can be quite so pretty. In fact, some cars are, quite frankly, ugly.

After irritating many of you by arguing that the naff look of the new Tesla Model Y wasn't even one of the main reasons not to buy one, we thought it was time to settle the debate: So, what car would you say is even uglier than a new Tesla Model Y?