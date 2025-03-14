What Car Is Even Uglier Than A New Tesla Model Y?
Depending on who you ask, looks can be one of the most important factors when choosing a new car. Sure, power is nice to have and range is handy in an electric vehicle but if you like shiny things as much as me, then a pretty car shows the world that you care, right?
While models like the new Morgan Supersport or the updated Nissan Z are definitely winning style points right now, not every car can be quite so pretty. In fact, some cars are, quite frankly, ugly.
After irritating many of you by arguing that the naff look of the new Tesla Model Y wasn't even one of the main reasons not to buy one, we thought it was time to settle the debate: So, what car would you say is even uglier than a new Tesla Model Y?
Curse of the facelifts
The old Model Y wasn't a looker, and took the worst parts of both the Model X and Model 3 and smushed them together. For the new generation, the designers stuck a light bar up front and hoped none of us would notice the weird looks anymore.
That didn't really work, but it's not the first time that designers have failed to polish a turd. You could argue that the second-generation Fiat Multipla was even worse than the first as it lost all of the original car's ugly distinction in a refresh.
So, if you had to choose a car that's even uglier than the Model Y, would the Fiat Multipla be your first pick? Or, have you got an even worse suggestion bursting from your very soul? If so, head to the comments section below and let us know. We'll round up some of the top offenders next week.