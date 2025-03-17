These Are The Indispensable Things To Bring On A Cross-Country Road Trip

As an avid traveler of the gorgeous roads of these United States, I tend to tick up a lot of miles on my cars every year. In just the last six months, in fact, I've tacked another 20,000 miles on my Audi A3 E-Tron. When I'm driving something as new and well-maintained as the little Audi hatchback, I usually travel with little more than a credit card, an iPhone, and a AAA membership to take care of anything if the unlikely occurs. With some of my older and perhaps more fragile sports cars or motorcycles, however, I get a bit more nervous about breaking down on the side of the road. And that's especially true when I'm driving somewhere remote, out of cell phone range.

For this summer I've decided to finally put together a kit of tools and repair components I might need in order to affect roadside repairs and get it home. I'm a reasonably handy wrench when needs arise, and I've been known to make a few fixes in the past even without a comprehensive toolkit. It's better to have and not need one than to need it in a pinch. I went to The Cheap Tool Store to get a few necessities and I think I've come up with the right answer for everything I would need for a few days or weeks on the road. Check out the kit I've assembled and let me know what you think I'm missing.