When news broke that the R35 Nissan GT-R would finally die for real this time, it reminded me that the R35 GT-R still exists. And what does a car writer do when they unexpectedly remember a performance car is still in production? You do a quick search to see just how cheap used ones have gotten. In the case of the GT-R, it first went on sale in the summer of 2008, making the oldest R35s in the U.S. 17 years old this July. Surely, a 17-year-old Nissan can't be that expensive even if it's an all-wheel drive coupe with nearly 500 horsepower, right?

As it turns out, that definitely depends on your definition of "expensive." If you want a GT-R with a clean title, you aren't going to find one for less than $50,000, and you should probably be prepared to spend at least $60,000 just to get in the door. If you want one that's been well taken care of, expect to spend even more. Maybe a 2009 Nissan GT-R really does still provide a $60,000 driving experience, but considering these things had a $70,000 MSRP when new, they basically haven't depreciated at all. If you bought one of those original GT-Rs, you basically got to drive the wheels off your everyday supercar for just the cost of gas, insurance, repairs and tires. I'm guessing you've probably burned through so many tires.

If you made the mistake of not buying a GT-R right before the entire global economy collapsed, though, this is bad news. A car that's already more than 15 years old is supposed to cost a lot less than $60,000 even if it's special, and you can't even get the R35 with a manual. I can get over it, but it's still annoying. Surely, 50-percent depreciation over 1.5 decades isn't too much to ask from a Nissan, right? That's just me, though. What car do you wish would depreciate faster?