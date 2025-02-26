ES90 Sedan Is First 800-Volt Volvo EV, Can Gain 186 Miles In 10 Minutes Of Charging

One of my biggest problems with the electric vehicles that Volvo and Polestar currently sell are their relatively low charging speeds. The EX90 and Polestar 3 can be fast-charged at up to 250 kW, which is pretty good; older EVs like the Volvo XC40 and Polestar 2 only could do 150-205 kW. Thanks to that 800-volt setup the ES90 will be able to handle 350 kW of fast-charging power, putting it up there with other 800-volt cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Porsche Taycan as being one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market. At this point I think launching a new EV without an 800-volt platform is a huge mistake, at least for a more premium model, so it's great to see Volvo improving.

Volvo says the ES90 will be able to gain 186 miles of range in just 10 minutes of charging (again WLTP numbers, so probably around 150 miles in the U.S.), and it will be able to charge from 10 to 80 percent in 20 minutes, a 30-percent reduction from the EX90. New battery management software was developed in-house by Volvo, and the company says every component in the electric system was upgraded to handle the higher voltage. According to Volvo, the overhauled architecture can produce more power and charge faster while generating less heat, all still using the same current as a 400-volt system.

As you'd expect, Volvo is also talking about sustainable production methods that have been employed with the ES90. 29 percent of all aluminum used in the ES90, 18 percent of all steel and 16 percent of all polymers is recycled, Volvo says. The ES90 will also have a "battery passport" that's "based on blockchain technology" to tell you where all the materials used in your battery came from. I will never learn what blockchain means, but that's kinda cool. We'll get all the details about the ES90 when it's revealed on March 5, unless another teaser comes out before then.