Electric Volvo ES90 Flagship Sedan Will Have Huge Processing Power To Keep You Safe

Being a Volvo, a lot of that computing power will be put to use in the ES90's safety systems. In terms of hardware, the ES90 will have one lidar at the front of the roof, five radars, eight cameras, and twelve ultrasonic sensors (four fewer ultrasonic sensors than the EX90). Volvo calls that setup its Safe Space Technology — that's some woke nonsense if I've ever heard it — and says its goal is to make all of your journeys safer and more enjoyable by detecting obstacles even in darkness or inclement weather and engaging proactive safety systems. When I drove the EX90 back in September, Volvo still had a bunch of kinks to work out with its various safety and infotainment systems, with not all of the functionality turned on yet. Hopefully the ES90 will come to market with all of those problems smoothed out.

Despite all of this tech, Volvo says it doesn't want it to be overwhelming. The company says "we have designed cars that place people first for nearly 100 years. We always use technology with purpose, equipping our cars with the right amount of tech to ensure a comfortable and safe ride. As such, the ES90 is designed to provide you with the mental peace and balance we all need in our hectic lives." Sounds great to me.

The ES90 will make its full debut on March 5. Like the outgoing S90, it will likely be made in China, and it'll ride on the same SPA2 platform as the EX90. Following the ES90's debut will be a mid-size ES60 sedan and EX60 crossover, to replace the gas-powered S60 and XC60.