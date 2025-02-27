Cybertruck Fleet Donated To Las Vegas Police, Including One For The SWAT Team

On the Las Vegas Strip, 2025 began with an unexpected explosion after an active-duty Army Special Forces soldier detonated a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday that it will be rolling out its own fleet of ten Cybertrucks. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted that the purchase was made before the New Year's Day bombing.

Between the recent attack and the Cybertruck's limited capabilities, it's surprising that any agency would blow its budget on the electric pickup. The department's thought process becomes apparent when you realize that the Cybertrucks were funded by a donation from an individual. According to KSNV, one truck will be armored and used by the SWAT. McMahill said: