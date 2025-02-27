Cybertruck Fleet Donated To Las Vegas Police, Including One For The SWAT Team
On the Las Vegas Strip, 2025 began with an unexpected explosion after an active-duty Army Special Forces soldier detonated a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Tuesday that it will be rolling out its own fleet of ten Cybertrucks. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill noted that the purchase was made before the New Year's Day bombing.
Between the recent attack and the Cybertruck's limited capabilities, it's surprising that any agency would blow its budget on the electric pickup. The department's thought process becomes apparent when you realize that the Cybertrucks were funded by a donation from an individual. According to KSNV, one truck will be armored and used by the SWAT. McMahill said:
"Imagine when we're out and we're charging these things, and these officers are gonna be approached by people all over the community to see this thing. It's an opportunity for that injecting humanity, to increase our partnership, to increase understanding, to develop relationship."
Cybertrucks aren't suited for police use
Las Vegas' police force isn't the first to procure a Cybertruck. The Irvine Police Department bought an electric pickup truck to perform community outreach, but painted in a dystopic livery and equipped its loudspeaker with theme music from "The Terminator." Departments across the Golden State find Teslas unusable for patrol duty because of the lack of police-controlled charging infrastructure and the lack of room to backseat to hold people in custody.
Although the identity of the Las Vegas benefactor has been kept secret, the recent rise of Tesla vehicles in government use is hard to ignore. The State Department plans to award a $400 million contract to Tesla to supply armored electric vehicles. Oblivious, Elon Musk's clingy relationship with President Trump is a factor in winning federal contracts, but local agencies are gravitating toward the electric automaker as a form of political support.