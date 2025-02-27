The 2025 F1 Cars Are Already Way Faster Than Last Year

The Formula One circus is in Bahrain this week for the official pre-season test mere weeks before kicking off the season in earnest, and wouldn't you know it, most of the engineers who designed these mildly modified 2025-spec cars are pretty damn good at their jobs. The test is only halfway through, and the fastest time on the board is a second clear of what was posted a year ago. Obviously it's difficult to glean any significant information from the pre-season test, but you can extrapolate a bit about the overall theme, and how the cars look out there. Some teams have done a better job than others, but for the most part pretty much everybody has improved on the pace from last year's test. Last year's fastest time of the three-day Bahrain test was Charles Leclerc's 1 minute 30.322 second run on the final day. On Wednesday morning Ferrari's Sir Lewis Hamilton was the first driver to drop their test times into the one-twenty-nines, and despite a rain-stifled session topped the times with a 1:29.379.

Even more impressive than Lewis setting fast times in his new Ferrari, Carlos Sainz in his recent move to the Williams team has already cracked off a 1:29.348 in the fourth session of the week on Thursday afternoon, and he did so on the hard compound tire. Alex Albon, who set the best time for Williams in 2024 testing, only managed to get last year's car to run a 1:30.988. That doesn't necessarily mean that Williams is in the championship fight for 2025, but perhaps the team from Grove will be in the mix for some good points this season. A welcome change for the once legendary team, to be sure.