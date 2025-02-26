John Deere Investors Mow Down Anti-DEI Measures, Vote To Stay Woke

The United States has been in a massive political and economic upheaval against the imagined forces of "DEI" and "Woke" recently, a largely one-sided battle that's mostly just made planes fall out of the sky. Major companies have been racing to strike down initiatives aimed at more equitable hiring, as shows of deference towards our eugenicist political leaders, but it turns out regular people don't actually want those policies reversed — in fact, when given the opportunity, they'll vote to uphold DEI initiatives themselves.

Shareholders on a John Deere investor call "overwhelmingly" shot down a resolution aimed at killing DEI initiatives today, according to Reuters. As usual, when decisions are left up to regular people rather than CEOs, the people vote for Woke: