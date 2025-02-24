Elon Musk Rejected Uber's Advances To Partner On Tesla Robotaxi

Despite Uber's experience or position as one of the pre-eminent players in the rideshare market, Elon Musk and Tesla shot down the company's offers to collaborate. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told Bloomberg:

"I've had conversations with him at this point. They want to build it alone, so to some extent in Austin, we and Waymo will be competing with Tesla when they launch. Life is long, but we would love to partner with them."

There are various reasons why Tesla turned down Uber's offer. The obvious one is that Tesla's "Full-Self Driving" software won't be ready in time for the June roll-out date, and Tesla doesn't want to share sensitive information with a third-party company. A more generous assumption is that Tesla believes its brand recognition is strong enough that it doesn't need to bleed revenue to Uber for access to its user base.

Because production on the Cybercab won't begin until 2026, Tesla's driverless rideshare service will rely on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles with updated software. Will this iteration of "Full-Self Driving" actually be autonomous? I have no idea, but there will likely be no regulators left by the summer at the rate that Musk is gutting the federal government.