SpaceX Tasked With Fixing Air Traffic Control By Trump Administration

Duffy is seemingly looking for zebras instead of horses in his diagnosis of the problems plaguing air traffic control towers. In a social media post ahead of the tour, the Transportation Secretary stated the SpaceX team would "get a firsthand look at the current system, learn what air traffic controllers like and dislike about their current tools, and envision how we can make a new, better, modern and safer system." However, we have long known what the most dire issues ailing controllers.

Air traffic control is severely understaffed across the country. In 2023, the facility that oversees New York City's airspace was staffed at less than 60 percent of its recommended level. The FAA was forced to transfer 100 square miles of airspace around Newark Liberty International Airport to Philadelphia's facility to alleviate New York. Reports emerged personnel at other locations fell asleep on the job or showed up to work drunk as they were unable to deal with the stress. The most straightforward solution for the federal government would be to hire and train more controllers, not let tech bros invent a broken alternative.