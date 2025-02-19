Rivian California Dune Editions Get Awesome Beige Paint And Rally-Style Wheels

Somehow, despite the Rivian R1T and R1S being unveiled in 2018 and having first deliveries start in late 2021, the American EV startup has resisted the urge to come out with special editions of its excellent electric truck and SUV. That's finally changing with the release of new California Dune Edition of both the R1T and R1S, which have a number of cool styling cues inspired by, you guessed it, Californian sand dunes.

It all starts with the new color, called California Dune, which Rivian says evokes "the subtle natural undertones of the desert dunes with calming, earthy tones that offer a neutral and warm feeling." I think beige is in, baby, and this fairly muted tone really suits Rivian's design language. The 20-inch wheels have a new design reminiscent of our favorite rally cars, and you can either get them in matching California Dune or in dark grey — I have no clue why you'd pick the latter. In case you get stuck in the dunes, the California Dune Edition comes with roof crossbars and a pair of Maxtrax recovery boards. The R1T also has a redesigned power tonneau cover, a feature that's been buggy since launch.