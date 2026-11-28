By the time you read this, you may have already missed the auction of a 1968 Shelby GT500KR that we covered a few days ago. If that is the case, Bring a Trailer has another Shelby, this time a 1966 GT350 fastback, for you to bid on — assuming you are in the market for one and have the means to top its current bid of $47,999.

As you'd expect in a GT350 of such vintage, it has the Shelby-massaged 289-cubic-inch Hi-Po V8, which carried a factory rating of 306 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque. And even though '66 had the option of a three-speed automatic, our example here features the four-speed manual transmission.

BaT's description does, however, say that the 289 in this GT350 was bored and stroked during a 1973 rebuild at Hank the Crank in North Hollywood, California. Before the seller (who also happens to be the current owner) bought it in 2020, the car sat in storage for decades without its engine, and it was only after they took ownership that the engine was reunited with the car. The seller also mentions that the cylinder heads were removed and the engine resealed before it went back in.

The current owner repainted the GT350 Wimbledon White with blue stripes during a build that was finished in 2023. The build also included replacement springs and Koni shocks. While the car showed about 16,000 miles before its 2020 ownership change, its odometer now reads 18,000 miles. The GT350 comes with an Oregon title (in the seller's name), along with old California registration paperwork and build records.