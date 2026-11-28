1966 Shelby Mustang GT350 Shows 18,000 Miles, Rocks A 289 Hi-Po Through A 4-Speed Manual
By the time you read this, you may have already missed the auction of a 1968 Shelby GT500KR that we covered a few days ago. If that is the case, Bring a Trailer has another Shelby, this time a 1966 GT350 fastback, for you to bid on — assuming you are in the market for one and have the means to top its current bid of $47,999.
As you'd expect in a GT350 of such vintage, it has the Shelby-massaged 289-cubic-inch Hi-Po V8, which carried a factory rating of 306 horsepower and 329 pound-feet of torque. And even though '66 had the option of a three-speed automatic, our example here features the four-speed manual transmission.
BaT's description does, however, say that the 289 in this GT350 was bored and stroked during a 1973 rebuild at Hank the Crank in North Hollywood, California. Before the seller (who also happens to be the current owner) bought it in 2020, the car sat in storage for decades without its engine, and it was only after they took ownership that the engine was reunited with the car. The seller also mentions that the cylinder heads were removed and the engine resealed before it went back in.
The current owner repainted the GT350 Wimbledon White with blue stripes during a build that was finished in 2023. The build also included replacement springs and Koni shocks. While the car showed about 16,000 miles before its 2020 ownership change, its odometer now reads 18,000 miles. The GT350 comes with an Oregon title (in the seller's name), along with old California registration paperwork and build records.
There are doubts regarding the car's authenticity
It's no surprise that the GT350 is a coveted piece of hardware and is, undoubtedly, one of the coolest cars to wear the Shelby nameplate, which makes this one's current bid seem laughably low. Maybe the lively comment section has something to do with it. While the seller claims it's an authentic Shelby GT350, commenters are raising questions and asking about everything from carburetor date codes to pictures of the steering wheel stampings and the Shelby VIN itself.
The example seems to be well-presented, both inside and out. The Hurst shifter and latch-and-link harnesses stand out on the inside. The interior, although re-trimmed, features black vinyl upholstery with carpets and door panels to match. Some of the exterior highlights include the hood scoop and hood pins, as well as the red Mobil Pegasus decals on the front fenders.
If the car is indeed a true Shelby GT350, things could change dramatically. For context, Hagerty's Price Guide values a fair-condition '66 Shelby GT350 fastback between $113,000 and $174,000, with a good-condition example valued between $201,000 and $260,000. Concours-level GT350s are closer to $400,000 at the upper end, while cars in excellent condition can potentially fetch north of $300,000.
It's still pretty early to draw a conclusion, considering the auction will be live until Thursday, December 3. Bidders might get serious once there's more clarity surrounding the car's authenticity. As of this writing, BaT hasn't stepped in to clarify things.