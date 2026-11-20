If you missed the boat on this uniquely specced 1969 Shelby GT500, fret not, for Bring a Trailer has a 1968 GT500KR (King of the Road) up for grabs, with an odometer reading of 60,000 miles and a bid price currently sitting at $77,777. Featuring a 428-cubic-inch Cobra Jet V8 and finished in Wimbledon White with blue stripes, this GT500 is one of 1,053 KR fastbacks produced between April and July 1968. The Cobra Jet is paired with a four-speed manual, making this one of 530 four-speed KR fastbacks. Sure, Carroll Shelby made a lot of cool cars, but the fact that this GT500 also has the legend's signature on the dash panel takes the specialty factor even further.

The reproduction data plate reveals the GT500KR was indeed a Wimbledon White example from the factory, and the blue stripes were added later by a previous owner. The description also mentions that the original owner used to race the car and that it has a replacement engine block, said to have been installed during the late 1960s. This Shelby comes with power steering, power front disc brakes, and a 3.50:1 Traction-Lok differential from the factory. On the outside, the GT500KR's 15-inch alloy wheels, which the seller says Shelby American refinished in 2005, sport Shelby center caps and feature BFGoodrich tires. Other exterior highlights include the grille-mounted Lucas fog lights, a rear spoiler, and a fiberglass hood with a working ram-air scoop.

The cabin is done in black knit-insert vinyl, covering both the front buckets and the Sport Deck rear seat. It also features the Interior Décor Group, which brings woodgrain accents to the dash, console, and doors, as well as the Visibility Group, which adds under-dash courtesy lamps along with lights for the glovebox, trunk, and engine bay.