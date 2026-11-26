Ford has a relatively short but lauded history with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the 1960s it won four years in a row with the GT40, and pop culture fell in love with the GT40 via the film "Le Mans," and then again decades later with "Ford V Ferrari." The Big Blue Oval returned to Le Mans in 2016 with the Ford GT, which came first in its class, and it continued to race through 2019. Now Ford is headed back to Le Mans in 2027 with its latest hypercar effort, the GT41. Its new FIA Endurance Championship racer was revealed Thanksgiving day on Ford Field, while a different heated rivalry plays out: the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game.

The LMDh car sports a livery featuring footballs, bald eagles, the Ford name, and the Spirit of Detroit, a statue that has sat downtown since 1958. The Ford family owns the Detroit Lions, as well as a controlling share in the auto manufacturer that bears their name. This is the kind of synergy newer oligarchs wish they could achieve.

Powering the new GT41 is a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 that's based on the same Coyote engine any old Ford-head can get in Mustangs and F-150s. The Coyote in the GT41 has been, of course, lovingly and painstakingly modified and rebuilt over and over again to drill down to peak Ford performance. The company then worked hard to destroy these delicately crafted pieces of machinery to ensure longevity during 24 hours of continuous driving. Ford is doing all of the development and testing in-house to make sure this new racer is the manufacturer's most ambitious program yet, born out of lessons learned during F1 Red Bull racing development.