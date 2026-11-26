Ford Returns To The 24 Hours Of Le Mans With The 2027 GT41
Ford has a relatively short but lauded history with the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In the 1960s it won four years in a row with the GT40, and pop culture fell in love with the GT40 via the film "Le Mans," and then again decades later with "Ford V Ferrari." The Big Blue Oval returned to Le Mans in 2016 with the Ford GT, which came first in its class, and it continued to race through 2019. Now Ford is headed back to Le Mans in 2027 with its latest hypercar effort, the GT41. Its new FIA Endurance Championship racer was revealed Thanksgiving day on Ford Field, while a different heated rivalry plays out: the Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears game.
The LMDh car sports a livery featuring footballs, bald eagles, the Ford name, and the Spirit of Detroit, a statue that has sat downtown since 1958. The Ford family owns the Detroit Lions, as well as a controlling share in the auto manufacturer that bears their name. This is the kind of synergy newer oligarchs wish they could achieve.
Powering the new GT41 is a naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8 that's based on the same Coyote engine any old Ford-head can get in Mustangs and F-150s. The Coyote in the GT41 has been, of course, lovingly and painstakingly modified and rebuilt over and over again to drill down to peak Ford performance. The company then worked hard to destroy these delicately crafted pieces of machinery to ensure longevity during 24 hours of continuous driving. Ford is doing all of the development and testing in-house to make sure this new racer is the manufacturer's most ambitious program yet, born out of lessons learned during F1 Red Bull racing development.
A reserve driver
It was 60 years ago when Ford swept the race in 1966, taking positions 1, 2 and 3. The manufacturer's program ended in 1967, but the GT40 went on to three more consecutive races, just with other operators, until 1969. That car was called GT40 because it stood 40 inches from the ground to the air intake; the new GT41 has grown by a single inch.
There is a direct line from the sport of kings to the global dominance of the car, and Ford had its hand in both. It was developing and racing his own automobiles 125 years ago that got Henry Ford interested in cars in the first place. Racing awards turned into seed money for manufacturing, and the rest is history.
The Ford GT41 already has a full suite of drivers, so sorry if you were planning on putting your name into the hat. Taking the wheel will be Logan Sargeant, Tom Blomqvist, Matt Campbell, Sebastian Priaulx, Mike Rockenfeller and Nick Yelloly, plus Tom Dillmann, who was recently announced as reserve driver. Running a car for 24 hours is a lot to ask of a single driver, after all. To really cement things, Ford has a new ad campaign using Carroll Shelby's motto "Go Like Hell," with voiceover work from "Ford V Ferrari' actor Matt Damon, who portrayed Shelby in the film.
This time it's not just Ferrari that Ford is looking to beat, though Ferrari did win in 2023, 2024 and 2025, so Ford should definitely be looking over its shoulder. 2027 is proving to be a crowed year for the WEC, with 12 different factory prototypes going head-to-head at Le Mans, including this year's new kid on the block, Genesis. Next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans will be a race worth remembering, no matter who comes out on top.