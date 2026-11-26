Like a lot of cars on Bring a Trailer, this 1965 Plymouth Belvedere I has been for sale on the site before. It's up for bid on Bring a Trailer again, but back in 2020 it was bid up to $26,500 without meeting its reserve. According to the present listing, the car was sold privately in 2023. It was modified before 2010 to have a bored 588-cubic-inch Hemi with dual four-barrel Holley carbs.

That engine swap is said to be in tribute to what this car is not — an original A990 Belvedere. Those were limited-run, extra-lightweight stock racer factory builds designed for the capability of a drag car, but legal for the street. According to Hagerty, although the A990s had street-legal accoutrements such as turn signals and mufflers, they also came with a warning label inside their glove compartments that read: "This model is intended for use in supervised acceleration trials and is not intended for highway or general passenger car use."

The thing is, the Bring a Trailer car may be special, but the 9.6-liter V8 stuffed beneath its fiberglass hood isn't what the A990s ran, even paired with a period-correct Torqueflite three-speed automatic. Coronet and Plymouth Belvedere A990 sedans had 426-cubic-inch Hemi engines. They also got aluminum heads and higher compression. At least the dual four-barrel Holleys on the BaT car emulate what the A990s got. Still, this hat-tip-to-history Belvedere is unique, thanks to a litany of mods we'll partially tabulate here.