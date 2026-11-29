Cruisers have always been some of the baddest and most heavily armed warships in the U.S. Navy's fleet, but they're now officially on the way out, destined to be replaced by smaller destroyers –- and, eventually, a new vessel from the DDG(X) program to develop a large surface ship. Of the 27 Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers that the Navy built from 1980 to 1994, only five are still in business, and by 2029, they will all be mothballed, according to Stars and Stripes.

Ticonderoga cruisers have cost the Navy about $1 billion each and are platforms for the Aegis Combat System, an insanely sophisticated radar technology that can manage numerous simultaneous threats from enemy missiles and aircraft. With this capability, Ticonderogas have performed a critical role in defending vulnerable aircraft carriers, but they also bristle with versatile weaponry, including Tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, numerous surface-to-air and anti-ship missiles, plus naval guns and the Phalanx close-in system. They carry choppers and torpedoes, and they can hunt submarines.

Their mission emerged during the Cold War, when Navy strategists figured their all-important flattops would be giant sitting ducks in a major-power conflict, but Ticonderogas still saw plenty of action during the two Gulf Wars and later in the War on Terror. Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are the immediate replacement to secure the waves as the era of the big cruiser draws to a close and the Navy strives for a more flexible, high-tech fleet in the future.