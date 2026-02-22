8 US WWII Battleships That Are Now Museums

From the 1890s through the World War II, battleships ruled the waves. These steel leviathans projected naval power across all the world's seas, clashing with other ships or bombarding enemy forces onshore with their giant guns. However, by the 1940s, battleships were becoming obsolete. While some other classes of warships built for World War II are still in service around the world, the rise of aircraft carriers and precision-guided missiles turned battleships into gigantic targets and floating liabilities. The age of the great ironclads has drawn to a close.

While there is some debate over what a 21st century battleship could look like, the world's navies have moved on. This eventually included the US Navy, which mothballed the world's last four active battleships in the 1980s and 1990s. These four, along with four other US battleships, now enjoy a second life as floating museums, serving to educate the public and to connect the people of today to the sailors who served aboard these ships during both World Wars, the Korean War, and beyond.

Visitors can stand beneath the mighty guns and walk the decks worn smooth by the passage of thousands of crew. They can marvel at the crowded living quarters and try to imagine being called to general quarters, racing through narrow corridors and up and down ladders to get to battle stations. These museum ships preserve not just the hardware but also the lived experience of their crews for future generations.