North Korea Uses Elbow Grease And Balloons To Right Capsized Warship

North Korea occasionally needs to remind the rest of the world about its two standing threats to peace. First, Kim Jong Un's hermetic dictatorship continues to maintain a massive amount of old-school firepower on its side of the 38th parallel, poised to obliterate the South Korean capital of Seoul. Second, North Korea demonstrates again and again that its military is reliably incompetent.

The latest example was the botched attempt to launch a "modern" guided-missile destroyer, which capsized in May when the North Korean navy sent it sliding off its ramp sideways, a very risky move according to nautical experts. It now appears that the North Koreans have righted the vessel, the second in its efforts to create a "blue water" navy, but they employed a weird technique: a whole bunch of great big balloons.

The New York Times printed the satellite imagery that shows the balloons in action. Analysts have commented that this is unorthodox, but that it appears to have worked. In this non-bizarro realms of the west, capsized ships are righted using cranes and barges. The North Koreans evidently used the muscle power of many of Dear Leader's minions, plus the balloons. And they love their balloons!