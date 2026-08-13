Crew Of Aircraft Carrier In Persian Gulf Reaches Breaking Point, Multiple Attempted Overboards Reported

In case it's not clear, none of this is normal. According to Stars and Stripes, the old record was 206 days at sea, set by the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in 2020. Lincoln has extended that by a further two months, in a war. Congressman Mike Levin (D-CA) recently described what that means:

Moldy showers, broken toilets, laundry down for weeks, long stretches with no hot water, a meal that came down to half a cup of rice and two tortillas. No soap, deodorant, or toothpaste... These men and women signed up to serve their country. The least their country owes them is hot water, a working toilet, and a real meal. Hegseth cannot even manage that, and he has the nerve to look their families in the eye and call them liars.

The crew's families are furious, unloading their frustration at a town hall that included acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao. (John Phelan left that post suddenly in April 2026, just after the war started, and President Trump has not nominated a formal replacement). The officials present reminded families that the crew did have access to onboard counselors and chaplains. While this is true, let's not forget that the counselors and chaplains are in the same situation. The officials also claimed that there had not been a reported increase in suicidal ideation, per the Guardian. That seems difficult to believe.

The officials did have one piece of good news, really the only one that matters: Lincoln will be relieved soon. Why this was not done earlier is an open question. Unfortunately, they would not say when the replacement will happen.