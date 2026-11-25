1971 Chevrolet El Camino With 47,000 Miles Shown Burns Rubber With 454 Big Block And 4-Speed Manual
If you're shopping for El Caminos, then this 1971 example should pique your interest. Listed on Bring a Trailer, the pickup has 47,000 miles on the odometer and features a 454 big-block V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The El Camino in question has been with the seller since 1992 and comes with the build sheet (albeit a tattered one) and a Nevada title.
According to the seller, the 454 V8 was rebuilt and received a replacement camshaft roughly 5,000 miles ago. BaT's description notes that the car's true mileage can't be verified, but that hasn't stopped potential buyers from placing their bids, with the highest bid sitting at $8,500 at the time of writing.
The Fisher body tag shows that the pickup was originally painted Placer Gold. The body, as you can see from the pictures, has since been refinished in red, with black striping on the hood. There are chrome details on the bed rails and wheel openings, as well as chrome bumpers and a drop-down tailgate. Locking pins secure a cowl-induction hood, which was added later. Completing the exterior are 14-inch Rally-style wheels fitted with derby-style hubcaps and wrapped in BFGoodrich white-letter tires.
On the inside, the cabin has black vinyl seats with color-matched carpeting, door panels, and dashboard. And per the Fisher body tag (trim code 706), this El Camino appears to have left the factory with a black vinyl interior. Other highlights include power steering and brakes, a Muncie shifter, a center console, and a Pioneer cassette player.
BaT initially held off on calling it an SS 454
If you came across this listing earlier, you probably wondered why BaT hadn't listed the car with an SS 454 headline if it was the real deal. There was certainly a lot of activity in the comment section, with doubts surrounding the car's authenticity. Much of the discussion centered on documenting the drivetrain, with commenters coaching the seller on where to find the partial VIN stamped on the engine block.
The more knowledgeable commenters helped resolve the question after the seller posted photos of the VIN stamp on the block, the rear end, and the Posi tag. User ssterry commented, "Congratulations! Photos #129-131 should be more than adequate to convince BaT that this El Camino was born an SS!" BaT agreed, writing in a November 25 comment, "We've reviewed the additional media, and have updated the listing to reflect that the car is an El Camino SS 454."
As you may know, the 454 found its way into a lot of Chevy trucks, including car-based utes like the El Camino. But unlike the more coveted 1970 LS6-equipped models, 1971 SS 454s used the LS5 version of the big-block V8. Even though the LS5 doesn't have the LS6's numbers, the 454 LS5 is still a fairly robust powerplant, rated at 365 gross horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque (or 285 hp and 390 lb-ft SAE net) for the 1971 model year. Pair that with the four-speed stick, and you have yourself a brilliant excuse for skids and donuts.
The Nevada-based seller appears to be new to the platform. But the comments and the seller's interaction with them have really helped settle the SS question. Get in the mix and place a bid if you're interested. The auction ends on Saturday, November 28.