If you're shopping for El Caminos, then this 1971 example should pique your interest. Listed on Bring a Trailer, the pickup has 47,000 miles on the odometer and features a 454 big-block V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The El Camino in question has been with the seller since 1992 and comes with the build sheet (albeit a tattered one) and a Nevada title.

According to the seller, the 454 V8 was rebuilt and received a replacement camshaft roughly 5,000 miles ago. BaT's description notes that the car's true mileage can't be verified, but that hasn't stopped potential buyers from placing their bids, with the highest bid sitting at $8,500 at the time of writing.

The Fisher body tag shows that the pickup was originally painted Placer Gold. The body, as you can see from the pictures, has since been refinished in red, with black striping on the hood. There are chrome details on the bed rails and wheel openings, as well as chrome bumpers and a drop-down tailgate. Locking pins secure a cowl-induction hood, which was added later. Completing the exterior are 14-inch Rally-style wheels fitted with derby-style hubcaps and wrapped in BFGoodrich white-letter tires.

On the inside, the cabin has black vinyl seats with color-matched carpeting, door panels, and dashboard. And per the Fisher body tag (trim code 706), this El Camino appears to have left the factory with a black vinyl interior. Other highlights include power steering and brakes, a Muncie shifter, a center console, and a Pioneer cassette player.