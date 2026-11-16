The Chevy El Camino Launched In 1959, And This Is The Ute's Most Sought-After Model Year

No, the Chevy El Camino wasn't the first to combine a two-door car with an open bed truck. The first production vehicle to do that was a Ford, but possibly not the one you're thinking of. A design engineer named Lew Bandt, then with Ford of Australia, developed what's often considered the original factory-made ute — the 1934 Ford Model 40-A Light Delivery. Depending on exactly how you define a ute, some folks point to the 1927 Volvo OV4 as well.

Of course, it was the 1957 Ford Ranchero that truly inspired the El Camino. The Ranchero was built on the Blue Oval's full-size platform of the time, and it became both relatively popular and relatively profitable for the automaker. In fact, it was successful enough that Chevy was inspired to get in on the ute action with its full-size 1959 El Camino. Originally a short-lived model only in production for that year and 1960, the El Camino would get a second chance at life in 1964. That's when the Bowtie brand revived the name and brought it back in slightly downsized form on the same platform as the intermediate-class Chevrolet Chevelle.

This is where things start to get interesting for gearheads. In 1970, Chevrolet introduced a 454-cubic-inch LS6 V8 that was reserved for both the Chevelle and its platform mate. With that mill standing out as the most powerful unit of the year, the former became a muscle-car legend and one of Dom Toretto's rides in the epic 10-movie "Fast and Furious" saga. Meanwhile, the latter turned into perhaps the most sought-after El Camino of them all, the 1970 El Camino SS LS6 454. Keep in mind that this was a whole different engine than the LS6 in the 200-mph 2027 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.