Florida Cat Breaks Containment, Runs Loose In Airplane Cabin, Is Still Adorable
You can try to put a Florida Man in prison, but he just won't stay there. And that's true for Florida Cat, too, who quite simply could not be contained. Maybe the kitty was just playing too much of Florida's anthem game, Grand Theft Auto 6, and it wanted to push the boundaries of the law. You know, really let its wild side out. Just live free in the moment, with no thought of tomorrow! And for one entire, glorious minute, that's exactly what that feline did. All good things must come to an end, however, and almost as soon as the cat was free of his shackles, the authorities (the cat's owner) put it right back in its kennel again.
It was an early morning breakout, and early in the flight, too. The cat busted loose at 7:00 a.m., according to 9news, as Delta Flight 2706 was still taxiing to the runway. Tampa-bound from Boston Logan Airport, the kitty's exploits forced the pilots to come to a halt. After the prison-break cat (which, surely, must have been orange) was hauled back to its prison transport, the flight resumed without incident. "We had a cat loose in the cabin," the pilot explained to air traffic control. The ATC on duty responded, "That is a new one... Have a good day, meow." Aww.
Cats on a plane
Delta rules do say that small pets can fly in the cabin, provided they're kept in a kennel at all times and fit underneath the seat in front of them. Dogs, cats, and birds only, though. So if you are yourself a Florida Man and therefore have a pet alligator, well, he's not flying with you. Said pets are supposed to be secure, or else you run the risk of losing your flying pet rights in the future. Has our furry friend consigned himself to the cargo hold for life? Hopefully not. It's so sad to see what happens to feline felons.
Despite the disruption, the flight landed in Tampa on time, and the cat is likely free to roam once again. Loose on the streets of Florida, who knows what the cat might do? Hitch a ride down to Vice City, one must assume. Maybe jack another ride he shouldn't have been on, crash it through an airport fence, and then get right back in an airplane cabin, as all good Florida residents do.