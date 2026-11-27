You can try to put a Florida Man in prison, but he just won't stay there. And that's true for Florida Cat, too, who quite simply could not be contained. Maybe the kitty was just playing too much of Florida's anthem game, Grand Theft Auto 6, and it wanted to push the boundaries of the law. You know, really let its wild side out. Just live free in the moment, with no thought of tomorrow! And for one entire, glorious minute, that's exactly what that feline did. All good things must come to an end, however, and almost as soon as the cat was free of his shackles, the authorities (the cat's owner) put it right back in its kennel again.

It was an early morning breakout, and early in the flight, too. The cat busted loose at 7:00 a.m., according to 9news, as Delta Flight 2706 was still taxiing to the runway. Tampa-bound from Boston Logan Airport, the kitty's exploits forced the pilots to come to a halt. After the prison-break cat (which, surely, must have been orange) was hauled back to its prison transport, the flight resumed without incident. "We had a cat loose in the cabin," the pilot explained to air traffic control. The ATC on duty responded, "That is a new one... Have a good day, meow." Aww.