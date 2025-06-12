Florida Man Convicted For Pretending To Be Flight Attendant To Take 120 Free Flights

Some people pay for their flights with money. Some use travel card reward points. Others use frequent-flyer miles. Apparently, though, if you use "pretending to be a flight attendant" to get free flights, that's a crime? You wouldn't think that would be the case, but a federal jury just convicted Florida's Tiron Alexander for doing exactly that, finding him guilty on charges of wire fraud and entering into a secure area of an airport by false pretenses. According to the Department of Justice, Alexander took 34 free flights on one airline but booked more than 120 flights before he was caught.

So, how did he do it? He used airline web portals meant for pilots and flight attendants and then provided false "employer, date of hire, and badge number information." He also varied which airlines he claimed to work for, using about 30 different badge numbers across seven airlines. He also posed as a flight attendant on three other airlines. Perhaps most surprisingly, he was able to keep his scheme going for six years, beginning in 2018 and continuing through 2024, when he was ultimately caught. That means he flew for free, taking more than 100 flights, for six years, and no one noticed until just last year.

Sure, what he was doing was technically illegal, but you have to admit, it was also kind of genius.