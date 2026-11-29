Is Miata always the answer? It depends on who you ask. For Mazda enthusiasts, the MX-5 checks a lot of boxes, including affordability, reliability, and fun driving. However, professional review groups like Consumer Reports (CR) don't see things the same way. In its sports car and convertible reviews, CR gave the Miata a mid-tier score, behind 10 other nameplates.

The MX-5 Miata earned an above-average overall grade, but all 10 models highlighted here finished ahead of it; nine had higher predicted reliability ratings, and nine had higher road test scores. Yes, the Miata is the cheapest model in the group, with a base 2026 manufacturer's suggested retail price of $32,045 (all MSRPs mentioned here include destination charges). However, its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine also has the smallest output (181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque). These clapbacks to the Miata are the Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota GR Supra, Subaru BRZ, Porsche 718 Boxster, BMW 2 Series coupé, Toyota GR86, Subaru WRX, BMW Z4, Nissan Z, and Volkswagen Golf GTI. We'll focus on what CR had to say about each, plus add reviews from Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

All of CR's reviews are based on the 2026 model year, except the Boxster. This Porsche left the lineup after 2025. All Edmunds ratings are for the 2026 model year, while most of KBB's scores are based on the 2025 model year (the Z4 and 2 Series were reviewed for 2026). KBB last rated the Miata for 2024 (a 4.8 out of 5) and had no published expert rating for the 2025 or 2026 GR86.