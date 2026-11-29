10 Sports Cars That Consumer Reports Gave Better Ratings Than The Miata
Is Miata always the answer? It depends on who you ask. For Mazda enthusiasts, the MX-5 checks a lot of boxes, including affordability, reliability, and fun driving. However, professional review groups like Consumer Reports (CR) don't see things the same way. In its sports car and convertible reviews, CR gave the Miata a mid-tier score, behind 10 other nameplates.
The MX-5 Miata earned an above-average overall grade, but all 10 models highlighted here finished ahead of it; nine had higher predicted reliability ratings, and nine had higher road test scores. Yes, the Miata is the cheapest model in the group, with a base 2026 manufacturer's suggested retail price of $32,045 (all MSRPs mentioned here include destination charges). However, its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine also has the smallest output (181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque). These clapbacks to the Miata are the Chevrolet Corvette, Toyota GR Supra, Subaru BRZ, Porsche 718 Boxster, BMW 2 Series coupé, Toyota GR86, Subaru WRX, BMW Z4, Nissan Z, and Volkswagen Golf GTI. We'll focus on what CR had to say about each, plus add reviews from Edmunds and Kelley Blue Book (KBB).
All of CR's reviews are based on the 2026 model year, except the Boxster. This Porsche left the lineup after 2025. All Edmunds ratings are for the 2026 model year, while most of KBB's scores are based on the 2025 model year (the Z4 and 2 Series were reviewed for 2026). KBB last rated the Miata for 2024 (a 4.8 out of 5) and had no published expert rating for the 2025 or 2026 GR86.
Chevrolet Corvette
Among the 16 models with Consumer Reports rankings, the Corvette has an excellent overall rating (the highest of the group). While Chevrolet as a brand finishes on the lower end of CR's new-car scale (17th out of 26), the Corvette sits atop the organization's sports cars and convertibles category. Chevy's flagship earns a near-perfect road test grade and an excellent predicted owner satisfaction score, both of which top the Miata and the other nine models.
Edmunds' reviewers were equally smitten with the Corvette, assigning an 8.0 out of 10 overall score, another top-place finish. That result reflects favorable marks in individual categories, including driving experience (8.4/10), comfort (7.9/10), and in-cabin tech (9/10). For its KBB rating, the Corvette shares top honors (4.7/5) with the 718 Boxster. However, these rankings are for the 2025 to 2026 model years. KBB didn't rate these editions of the Miata. Its last score, a 4.8/5, was from 2024. So if you don't mind going back a few years, the Mazda outperforms the Chevy and Porsche in KBB's assessments.
The 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray starts at $74,595. Power comes from a 6.2-liter V8 engine making 490 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers put the Miata to shame, but pale in comparison to the ultra-quick Corvette ZR1X with a combined output of 1,250 horsepower and 973 lb-ft, thanks to a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 power plant and an electrified front axle.
Toyota GR Supra
By Consumer Reports' scoring, the GR Supra slides into second place, also with an excellent overall ranking. The Supra's above-average predicted reliability score ties the Boxster's and exceeds the Miata's. It also earns an excellent road test score. Nonetheless, this Toyota falls short of the Miata with a predicted owner satisfaction ranking just behind the Mazda (though both are still in above-average territory).
Meanwhile, Edmunds' reviewers are less enamored of the Supra. Its 6.5/10 overall score is third from the bottom and below the Miata's mid-grade 7.2/10. A low in-cabin tech score (3.6/10) and a mediocre driving experience (6.8/10) are offset by better scores for comfort (7.2/10) and value (7.4/10). With a KBB rating of 4.4/5, the Supra sits in the middle of the pack, along with the BRZ and 2 Series coupé. Remember, KBB rated the 2024 Miata 4.8/5.
2026 marks the last year of the Toyota GR Supra. Until 2024, it shared something with the Miata under the hood: the same engine type, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit. However, Toyota dropped the smaller power plant last year as the Supra entered its swan song stage. The cheapest edition now features a 3.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine, making 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft. 2026 pricing starts at $59,595.
Subaru BRZ
Based on overall CR scores, the Subaru BRZ slides into third place with an excellent result. Its road test rating was also excellent and ahead of the Miata, which tied with the Nissan Z for the lowest road test grade. However, every vehicle in this group, including the Miata, earned an excellent road test score. At the same time, the BRZ's predicted reliability rating sits on the lower end of the above-average range, a step ahead of the Miata's average rating. Meanwhile, its predicted owner satisfaction ties the Miata's, landing just short of excellent.
As with CR's ranking, the BRZ earns third place in Edmunds' assessment. Its 7.3/10 score just beats the Miata's 7.2/10. Reviewers rate it as a very positive driving experience (9/10) and a good value (7.8/10). The BRZ lags, though, in in-cabin tech (3/10) and fuel economy (5/10). The BRZ shares its KBB rating (4.4/5) with the GR Supra and 2 Series coupé. KBB praises the BRZ as "approachable RWD fun."
Setting aside the BRZ's coupé body style and the Miata's roadster configuration, this Subaru and its Toyota GR86 twin arguably come closest to matching the Mazda's setup and spirit. All three have rear-wheel drive and a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, though the BRZ uses a 2.4-liter boxer engine that makes 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. The 2026 BRZ in the base Limited trim has an MSRP of $37,055, about a $5,000 bump from the base Miata.
Porsche 718 Boxster
The Boxster has been around since the late 1990s, closing out its run in the Porsche lineup in 2025 under the 718 Boxster banner. In that final edition, CR gave this roadster an excellent overall rating. It sits solidly in the middle of the pack. That said, the 718 Boxster earns an above-average predicted reliability score that ties the Supra's and a road test grade second only to the Corvette's. Its predicted owner satisfaction score ties the GTI's and exceeds the WRX's, though it trails the Miata's.
There's no Edmunds review for the 2025 Boxster, so that leaves second opinions to only Kelley Blue Book. With a KBB rating of 4.7/5, the Boxster ties the Corvette for the top scorer, although there's not a lot of information on why the Porsche's rating is that high. The Boxster and Cayman are slated to return next year in electric-only form, so newer reviews are still a long way out.
The 2025 Porsche 718 Boxster came with a $76,895 base price. For that money, buyers got a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer-style engine making 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft.
BMW 2 Series coupé
The BMW 2 Series coupé shares the same overall Consumer Reports score with the Boxster, putting it in the midfield. CR looked specifically at the more mundane 230i variant, rather than the potent M2. However, that makes comparisons with the Miata easier. The 2 Series outranks the Mazda in predicted reliability (above average) and in the road test (excellent). Its predicted reliability score is the highest in this group. Above average also describes predicted owner satisfaction for the 230i, which ties with the Miata, BRZ, and GR86 for the number two spot.
However, the 2 Series starts to show some distance with a 7.7/10 overall score from Edmunds, just behind the first-place Corvette. This Bimmer didn't achieve an exceptionally high score in any one particular area of the Edmunds review, but instead delivered consistent ratings across the board in categories like driving experience (8.2/10), in-cabin tech (7.6/10), and storage and cargo (8.3/10). The ratings from KBB are less generous (4.4/5) than with some of the others, but still a good showing. KBB gives the 2 Series a backhanded compliment by calling it "kind of affordable."
A stripped-down 2026 BMW 230i coupé costs $43,550, a price shared only with the Nissan Z. The hardtop Miata RF just crosses the $40,000 mark as a starting point. The 230i is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft.
Toyota GR86
Toyota's version of the BRZ earns an excellent overall rating from CR, tying the WRX and ranking ahead of the Miata (which still has an above-average standing). For predicted reliability, the GR86 scores above average, just below the BRZ and ahead of the Miata's average rating. At the same time, the GR86 ranked above average for predicted owner satisfaction; in the same band as the Miata, BRZ, and BMW 2 Series. The Toyota also earns an excellent road test grade, placing it ahead of the Miata but behind its Subaru BRZ twin, though all three fall within the grade range.
Edmunds' reviews for the GR86 follow a similar pattern to the BRZ; its overall 7.2/10 score is just behind the Subaru's 7.3 and matches the Miata and GTI. The GR86 also performs well in driving experience (8.5/10) and value (7.8/10). However, it lags in cabin technology (3.0/10) and fuel economy (5.0/10), just like the BRZ. KBB didn't rate the 2025 or 2026 Toyota GR86.
With an MSRP of $32,695, the base GR86 comes the closest to the Miata in price, costing $650 more. There's also an almost $4,400 price gap with the BRZ, which favors the Toyota. Unsurprisingly, what's under Subaru's hood is also in this Toyota's engine bay. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine produces the same 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft.
Subaru WRX
The four-door Subaru WRX, which ties with the GR86, sits at the lower end of Consumer Reports' range for an excellent overall rating, but that's still ahead of the Miata, as is the WRX's above-average predicted reliability. The WRX also beats the Miata in CR's road testing, though both earn excellent grades. Yet the WRX loses ground to every vehicle on this list, including the Mazda, when it comes to predicted owner satisfaction, which still falls into the above-average range.
Edmunds' ratings for the WRX are less impressive. An overall score of 5.8/10 is the second-lowest of the group, ahead of only the Nissan Z. Ratings for the driving experience (6.7/10) and comfort (7.1/10) are better, but still behind the Miata and others. The overuse of hard plastics, Edmunds says, gives the cabin an economy car vibe. KBB also rates the WRX on the lower end with an overall score of 4.2/5, the same as the Nissan Z. However, reviewers praised its performance and standard all-wheel drive.
The familiar 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine motivates the WRX, but the addition of a turbocharger increases output to 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, with an available continuously variable transmission on select trims. Pricing starts at $33,690, keeping the WRX close in price to the Miata.
BMW Z4
Indeed, the BMW Z4 shares many of its bones with the Supra, but its convertible layout separates it enough from the Toyota. There's way more going on here than the badge engineering of the BRZ and GR86 duo. From CR's perspective, the Z4 earns an above-average overall rating that's just a few points north of the Miata's ranking. Yet the Z4 is well behind the Supra. Why? Because there's a bit of mixing apples and oranges. The Supra tested by CR has an inline-six-cylinder engine, while the Z4 uses the same turbo 2.0-liter unit from the 2 Series coupé. Both produce 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.
Consumer Reports has the Z4 scoring just one point above the Miata in predicted reliability and below it in predicted owner satisfaction. Both cars rate average for reliability and above average for owner satisfaction. The Z4's excellent road test score matches the BRZ's. In its review, Edmunds put the Z4 on the lower end of the scale with a 6.7/10; that's fourth from the bottom but curiously ahead of the Supra (6.5/10). The Z4's results were dragged down by the driving experience (5.9/10) and in-cabin tech (5.6/10). KBB gave the Z4 a more mid-range review, rating it 4.5/5. Among the 2025–2026 KBB scores used here, the Z4 ranked third, behind the Corvette and Boxster.
Like the Supra, the Z4 is going away after 2026. Entry into BMW's roadster club starts at $54,669 with the sDrive30i trim. Stepping up to the M40i, which uses the same 3.0-liter engine as the Supra, costs $69,575.
Nissan Z
As Consumer Reports sees it, the Nissan Z is just a bit better than the Miata, earning a slightly higher overall score. This Nissan also leads the Mazda by just a tad in predicted reliability, tying the Z4. The Z and the Miata have the same road test rating, the lowest in the group though both still rate excellent. Predicted owner satisfaction puts the Z in above-average territory, just behind the Miata.
Yet compared to the other reviews, CR's ratings are the Z's high points. Edmunds gives this Nissan a 5.6/10, the lowest of the group. Almost every area tested is subpar: driving experience (6.3/10), in-cabin tech (3/10), and value (5.4/10). Only comfort (7/10) gets a decent grade. The KBB review isn't much different. Its 4.2/5 rating ties the WRX's, with only the GTI scoring lower. A noisy and confining cabin is a particular sore spot.
A twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine powers the 2026 Nissan Z. The setup makes 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. The entry-level Sport trim has an MSRP of $45,805. That price includes a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Volkswagen Golf GTI
The Volkswagen Golf GTI earns an above-average overall rating from Consumer Reports, but in a strong field, that means tying with the Nissan Z and finishing just ahead of the 11th-place Miata. The GTI's weakest area is predicted reliability, which lags behind the Mazda's but remains in the average category. However, the GTI holds its own with an excellent road test score, ranking fourth behind the Corvette, Boxster, and Supra. Owner satisfaction is forecast in the above-average range, tying the Boxster's.
With an overall Edmunds rating of 7.2/10, the GTI sits alongside the Miata and GR86. This VW also does well for driving experience (7.3/10) and storage and cargo (9.0/10). Although reviewers criticized the GTI's infotainment system as less intuitive, it still scored a 7.8/10 for in-cabin technology. KBB praised the practicality of the GTI (the only four-door hatchback covered here) and its driving experience, but that wasn't enough to help with its overall rating of 3.6/5, the lowest of any vehicle in this roster.
Volkswagen's ubiquitous 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine powers the GTI. Its turbocharged configuration produces 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft, beating the Miata, BRZ, and GR86 in both measures. The GTI also has more torque than the WRX. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission manages the standard front-wheel drive. MSRP for the starter GTI S trim is $35,865.