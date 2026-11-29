People don't often think about how evolving technology creates unforeseen issues. There's the obvious, like when good AI image generators became more accessible circa 2022. That caused the internet to become absolutely flooded with AI images, resulting in things like your grandma commenting on images of Shrimp Jesus and Dodge posting AI slop of its own cars. However, some unintended consequences of new technology are more subtle.

One example is the switch from incandescent bulbs to light emitting diodes (LEDs) in traffic lights. Incandescent bulbs were the standard for a long time, but the potential power savings of the initially more expensive LED traffic lights were worth the switch. Plus, LEDs are more visible than equivalent-wattage incandescent bulbs, and they last a lot longer before they need to be replaced. However, in colder climates where snow and ice are common, LED lights can get obscured and don't generate enough heat to melt the frozen precipitation. Snow-and-ice-obscured traffic lights have been linked to crashes and at least one fatality. Winter driving is already full of bad experiences, and not being able to see traffic signals compounds the unpleasantness.