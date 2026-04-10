Dodge Posts AI Slop Of Its Own Cars, Doesn't Notice It Messed Up The Most Beloved Ones

AI slop has taken over the internet, so it was just a matter of time before car companies started falling victim to it. Of course, one of those automaker just so happened to be Dodge, which took to social media on Friday, posting three images of six of its cars from the past with the caption, "Was cleaning out the garage and came across some old family photos. This is my little brother at the height of his goth phase @ramtrucks 😂." Innocent enough, but even the least-aware car enthusiast in the world could tell there was something wrong with these photos.

Dodge

They all just look off. While some of the images in this post seem to have been created by old Dodge press photos being fed into an AI program, most of them appear completely AI-generated. Even one of the most recognizable cars of Dodge's recent history, the Neon SRT-4, is saddled with bizarre double-bubble headlights that the real car never came with, plus a totally different grille and bumper. The third-generation Ram 1500 pickup truck it's paired with might look alright at first glance, bizarre AI-added flames aside, but a closer look reveals that the cab is some sort of windowless hybrid between a two-door regular cab and a four-door quad cab.

Dodge

Another image, depicting what's supposed to be a Dodge Shadow convertible and a first-gen Dodge Ram pickup, is certainly the best of the three. That doesn't mean it's perfect. Clearly, these images are AI slop that doesn't come close to passing the eye test. They're both too smooth, too digitized, too surreal in a very Uncanny Valley type of way, but you probably wouldn't notice during a quick glance on Instagram. However, while the cars may look the most true-to-life, the background is downright bizarre. There's some sort of weird void/boulder behind the two cars. I'm really not sure what that's about. It could also be a testicle, judging by the general appearance and texture. I don't know. I'm not an expert in those.