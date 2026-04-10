Dodge Posts AI Slop Of Its Own Cars, Doesn't Notice It Messed Up The Most Beloved Ones
AI slop has taken over the internet, so it was just a matter of time before car companies started falling victim to it. Of course, one of those automaker just so happened to be Dodge, which took to social media on Friday, posting three images of six of its cars from the past with the caption, "Was cleaning out the garage and came across some old family photos. This is my little brother at the height of his goth phase @ramtrucks 😂." Innocent enough, but even the least-aware car enthusiast in the world could tell there was something wrong with these photos.
They all just look off. While some of the images in this post seem to have been created by old Dodge press photos being fed into an AI program, most of them appear completely AI-generated. Even one of the most recognizable cars of Dodge's recent history, the Neon SRT-4, is saddled with bizarre double-bubble headlights that the real car never came with, plus a totally different grille and bumper. The third-generation Ram 1500 pickup truck it's paired with might look alright at first glance, bizarre AI-added flames aside, but a closer look reveals that the cab is some sort of windowless hybrid between a two-door regular cab and a four-door quad cab.
Another image, depicting what's supposed to be a Dodge Shadow convertible and a first-gen Dodge Ram pickup, is certainly the best of the three. That doesn't mean it's perfect. Clearly, these images are AI slop that doesn't come close to passing the eye test. They're both too smooth, too digitized, too surreal in a very Uncanny Valley type of way, but you probably wouldn't notice during a quick glance on Instagram. However, while the cars may look the most true-to-life, the background is downright bizarre. There's some sort of weird void/boulder behind the two cars. I'm really not sure what that's about. It could also be a testicle, judging by the general appearance and texture. I don't know. I'm not an expert in those.
No shame
Nearly as heinous as the first picture, though, is the second. It's showing what is supposed to be a first-generation Dodge Viper and second-generation Dodge Dakota, and it's also puzzling. One, because it shows the cars next to each other on the "ground" and floating above themselves, and two, because they're only slightly off. The Dakotas, for the most part, look fine. We're pretty sure they're a one-to-one copy of an old press image of the truck from the late 1990s, just thrown in some AI image generator.
The Viper, on the other hand, didn't fare so well. Its rims gained a fourth spoke during its journey inside the AI generator, and the Viper logo on the front fender got a bit wobbly. Its shadowy counterpart also looks pretty solid — though I'm not sure why Dodge went with the concept vehicle rather than the actual production one. I guess that's really the least of our worries.
Making this all even more cringe is this exchange between the Dodge and Ram Instagram accounts:
A quick look at Dodge's post history doesn't immediately turn up any other recent AI slop, so I'm really not sure what got into the social media team before hitting send. Did they even realize the cars they generated didn't look like the actual cars their company made in real life?
What's really strange is that these posts have now been up for at least four hours as of this writing, and Dodge has been called out by dozens upon dozens of commenters on both Instagram and Facebook, yet the posts remain up. Is it because of shame? Is it pride? Does the social media team just figure that it's Friday and someone else can deal with it on Monday? I'm bewildered, man.