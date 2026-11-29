Boeing's commercial aircraft has remained in high demand despite systemic issues that have become impossible to ignore in recent years. However, the unyielding demand and deservedly strict regulatory oversight have created a massive backlog of orders valued at a record $745.4 billion. A mountain of revenue is sitting there waiting, but it could take years for Boeing to build and deliver the 6,300 planes on order. Not to mention the military aircraft that are not included in that figure.

Boeing's backlog issues began in the aftermath of the 737 Max fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. The aerospace giant halted production of the troubled airliner in December 2019. Production of the Boeing 737 Max didn't resume until May 2020, when assembly was then slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Boeing took another blow after a door plug blew out of an Alaska Airlines plane over Portland in January 2024. In response, the Federal Aviation Administration restricted the manufacturer to build only 38 737 Max planes per month. Regulators allowed the cap to be raised to 42 aircraft per month last year.

To compound Boeing's issues, the planemaker has struggled to get its newest widebody certified. The Boeing 777X was originally slated to enter service in 2020, but the model has been plagued by delays. Boeing cited issues with the model's huge GE engines and innovative folding wingtip design. According to Global Aerospace News, there are over 600 orders for the widebody plane. Boeing is aiming to deliver its first 777X in 2027.