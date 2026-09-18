American Airlines Expecting To Pay Extra $1 Billion For Fuel Thanks To Iran War

The rising fuel prices caused by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran aren't just impacting you at the pump — they're also impacting how much you'll pay for your next flight. American Airlines claims the latest spike added $1 billion in jet fuel costs in the fourth quarter of this financial year. While the carrier is attempting to cut its fuel use by preemptively canceling flights, the added cost will ultimately be reflected in higher ticket prices. Remember when this war was supposed to last only a few weeks? How the time flies.

While speaking at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Wednesday, American Airlines CFO Devon May explained precisely how price fluctuations impact the company's bottom line. According to Reuters, he said that every one-cent-per-gallon increase for Jet A-1 adds roughly $10 million in costs per quarter. The fuel costs matched expectations for Q3, but Q4's prices are now $1 per gallon higher than guidance from July. The dollar spike will correlate to a $1 billion increase in fuel costs.