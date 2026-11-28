I don't know if you're anything like me, but I love my pets as much as I love my cars. They're both a big part of my life, they both bring me joy, and I smile every time I see them. I have a history of giving my animals names that both fit their sentiments and that somehow relate to my automotive exploits. I also love to blend the two together, going for drives and bringing the pooches along. I'm curious if anyone else in the Jalopnik readership is the same way. Do you have any pets with a car-related name? If so, let's hear them!

I lived on a farm as a youngster, and we always had at least one dog around. We had a gaggle of mutts when I was still in school, with boring non-car-related names picked by my folks; Sydney, Rags, White Dog (a stray who stuck around), and a barn cat named Pita. Ever since I had the ability to name my own animals (which began with a sheep I raised named after NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick), they all had car-related names. When my wife and I first moved in together, we got a rescue basset hound we named Alois, after the German supercar maker himself, Mr. Ruf. A second basset already came with the name Henry, so we retroactively associated him with Mr. Ford. Though he wasn't nearly as racist, the basset did also love to eat weeds.

With both basset hounds having lived full lives and passed into memory, we were dog-free for over a year before we decided to look for our next family member a couple of weeks ago. Very quickly, we found this little monster you see here, a two-year-old English bulldog with a ridiculously flat face. Because of her copper coloring, she was given the name Penny. Sticking with that name, we decided her official government name would be Penelope Pitstop, the character from the old 1968 cartoon television series Hanna-Barbera's Wacky Races. Not only does our little Miss Penelope love to go in the car, but she rather dislikes walking long distances and takes frequent pit stops, as shown in the image above.