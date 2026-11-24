New York Just Banned Subscriptions For Features Your Car Already Has
In-vehicle subscriptions are pretty universally maligned among car owners. Most folks don't like the feeling of having to pay every month for features their cars were supposed to come with, and now New York State is doing something about it. Governor Kathy Hochul just signed a bill that bars automakers, dealers and their agents from selling subscriptions for features that are already installed.
The new law, which takes effect on February 27, 2027, is part of a new section of the state's General Business Law, according to Spectrum News. You can read the law for yourself here. It lays out fairly simple ground rules when it comes to subscriptions dealers or manufacturers can offer you: The feature must use hardware already in the car when it was bought or leased, and it must keep working without continual costs or support from the automaker or a third party. Those two things pretty much bring an end to crap like subscription-based heated seats and alike. It also is supposed to cover hands-off driving systems and enhanced navigation. Basically, once the hardware is physically in the car and the manufacturer isn't paying anything for you to use it, they can't then charge you. OEMs will also not be able to charge for software updates that fix safety defects.
Hochul called the practice a "deceptive business model," according to CBS 6 Albany. She also told automakers to keep their hands out of New Yorkers' wallets. It passed through the New York State Senate 57-3.
Some caveats
As with all good things, there are some exceptions. First of all, your lease or payment plan doesn't count as a subscription, so don't even try it, slick.
The law also doesn't apply to navigation updates, infotainment features, satellite radio, in-vehicle WiFi, telematics, roadside assistance or "vehicle-connected services" that rely on cellular data or other networks, according to Motor1. It also exempts software-dependent driver assistance features, like Tesla's Full Self-Driving or GM's Super Cruise.
I know what you're thinking. Didn't I just mention that hands-free driving systems are covered? Well, yes, but subscriptions tied to software and data are likely to survive, while hardware-only features are the real targets. Automakers will almost certainly make the argument that things like FSD and Super Cruise are "connected" or "software-dependent."
One prime example of what this bill aims to get rid of is BMW keeping things like a 360-degree camera behind a paywall. That hardware is already built into the car, and, as we reported, it doesn't require a data connection to operate. It's the same thing with features like high-beam assist and remote start, so I imagine it'll be hard for BMW and other companies with similar schemes to argue that these are "connected." I mean, these are the same people who argue that buyers actually want subscriptions, which is certainly not true.
In any case, violators will face civil penalties of up to $250 per point-of-sale for each violation, though it's not clear exactly how that'll be counted. It's not clear if other states are going to follow suit, but here's hoping.