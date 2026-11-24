In-vehicle subscriptions are pretty universally maligned among car owners. Most folks don't like the feeling of having to pay every month for features their cars were supposed to come with, and now New York State is doing something about it. Governor Kathy Hochul just signed a bill that bars automakers, dealers and their agents from selling subscriptions for features that are already installed.

The new law, which takes effect on February 27, 2027, is part of a new section of the state's General Business Law, according to Spectrum News. You can read the law for yourself here. It lays out fairly simple ground rules when it comes to subscriptions dealers or manufacturers can offer you: The feature must use hardware already in the car when it was bought or leased, and it must keep working without continual costs or support from the automaker or a third party. Those two things pretty much bring an end to crap like subscription-based heated seats and alike. It also is supposed to cover hands-off driving systems and enhanced navigation. Basically, once the hardware is physically in the car and the manufacturer isn't paying anything for you to use it, they can't then charge you. OEMs will also not be able to charge for software updates that fix safety defects.

Hochul called the practice a "deceptive business model," according to CBS 6 Albany. She also told automakers to keep their hands out of New Yorkers' wallets. It passed through the New York State Senate 57-3.