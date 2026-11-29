5 Relatively Fuel-Sipping Supercars To Thrill You Without Bleeding Your Gas Budget Dry
The spike in gas prices this year has hit everyone's wallets pretty hard, especially the upper echelon of gearheads who own supercars. Such machines are rarely reputed for their fuel efficiency figures, but what should a thrill-seeking petrolhead with hundreds of thousands in spare cash, yet an unwillingness to spend big at a gas station, do? The simple answer: Buy a supercar that's less of a gas-guzzler than supercars usually are.
A good bet is to go for a plug-in-hybrid supercar, as those often come with smallish battery packs that can deliver a short pure-electric range, both for urban commuting and to complement their big, powerful engines. That said, three of these are pure-gasoline supercars.
These rankings are based on highway mileage ratings from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — both mpg for pure-gas supercars and miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe) for hybrids. And to fulfill the "fuel-sipping" criterion, we've counted supercars with highway mileage ratings of at least 20 mpg for gas-only engines and at least 30 MPGe for hybrid power trains.
Chevrolet Corvette Z06: 21 mpg highway
You'd think a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 developing 670 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque — the most powerful naturally aspirated eight-cylinder engine ever fitted to a production car — and capable of revving to 8,600 rpm would be too much of a gas-guzzler to include in this list, and yet, the C8 Corvette Z06 manages to make it onto here. The EPA rates the Corvette Z06 at 15 mpg combined, which comprises 12 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway. Since the Corvette Z06's power train doesn't feature any kind of hybrid assistance, there's no MPGe rating for it.
As for performance, Chevrolet touts a 0-60 mph time of just 2.6 seconds and a claimed top speed of 195 mph for the Corvette Z06, though these figures are possible only with the optional Z07 Performance Package, which costs up to $20,495 over the sticker price. Speaking of which, pricing for the coupe versions of the Corvette Z06 starts at $120,200 for the entry-level 1LZ trim, going all the way up to $133,850 for the range-topping 3LZ variant, making this Chevy the most affordable supercar here. The Corvette Z06 convertible, meanwhile, are priced from $127,200 to $140,850. All Corvette Z06 trims carry an additional $2,495 destination fee.
Porsche 911 Turbo S: 22 mpg highway
The 911 Turbo S is one of the finest and fastest supercars Porsche has ever made, and sits at the pinnacle of the turbocharged 911 range. Aft of its rear axle lies a 3.6-liter boxer-six with a pair of electric turbos strapped on to it, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, an electric motor, and a 1.9-kWh battery pack. This isn't a plug-in hybrid setup like some other supercars here, but a conventional hybrid setup where the electric motor and battery simply aid the engine at all times for sharper responses — Porsche calls this the "T-Hybrid" power train. Combined output stands at 711 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, routed to all four wheels to enable a claimed 0-62 mph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 200 mph.
Porsche offers the 911 Turbo S in Coupé and drop-top Cabriolet forms, both of which are rated at 18 mpg (combined) by the EPA — 15 mpg in the city, 22 mpg on the highway. Pricing is the key differentiator between the versions. The Coupé starts at $270,300, while the Cabriolet is priced at $284,300. Both variants command a destination fee of $2,350.
Maserati MCPura: 25 mpg highway
Maserati's sensational-looking butterfly-doored flagship, the MCPura, kicks off the podium of this list. It's powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 dubbed "Nettuno" that features an F1-derived pre-chamber combustion system and belts out 621 hp and 538 lb-ft of torque. That grunt is routed solely to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic — the 0-60 mph sprint is dispatched in a claimed 2.9 seconds, and the top speed is rated at 202 mph.
While the MCPura's power output is on the lower end compared to the other supercars on this list, its 18-mpg combined EPA rating certainly isn't. The mileage figure comprises 15 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway — these hold true for the drop-top Cielo version (pictured above), too. Prices start at around $250,000 for the MCPura Coupé and $280,000 for the Cielo, both of which command a destination fee of $3,995.
McLaren Artura: 39 MPGe
The Artura occupies a unique spot in the McLaren lineup as the British automaker's sole mass-produced hybrid offering, as well as its only six-cylinder model. Specifically, the mid-engined supercar comes fitted with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. An electric motor, powered by a 7.4-kWh battery pack, sits within the transmission housing and works with the V6 to produce a combined 690 hp and 531 lb-ft, all of which is funneled through the rear wheels. 0-60 mph comes up in a claimed 3 seconds and the top speed is rated at 205 mph.
Thanks to its battery pack, the Artura delivers an EPA-estimated pure-electric range of 11 miles. The Artura's gas-only mileage isn't bad either, with the EPA rating it at 18 mpg combined, made up of 17 mpg in the city and 21 mpg on the highway. Finally, with the V6, motor, and battery all working together, the Artura touts an EPA-rated fuel efficiency of 39 MPGe. Like many other supercars on this list, the Artura is available in Coupé (prices start at $270,000) and drop-top Spider (prices start at $296,000) body styles. These prices are exclusive of a $5,000 destination fee.
Ferrari 296 GTB: 47 MPGe
The top spot on this list goes to the Ferrari 296 GTB, which, if you can believe it, is the entry point to the Prancing Horse's mid-engined supercar lineup. The 296 GTB is a direct rival to the Artura, and has a pretty similar power train — a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, an electric motor, and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic sending drive to the rear wheels. That said, the 296 GTB is much more powerful than the Artura, developing a combined 819 hp and 546 lb-ft. Ferrari claims a 0-62 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a 205-mph top speed for the 296 GTB.
In terms of battery capacity, the 296 GTB's 5-kWh pack is smaller than that of the Artura, as does its EPA-estimated electric-only range of 8 miles. The EPA rates the 296 GTB's engine-only mileage at a combined 18 mpg(16 mpg in the city, 22 mpg on the highway), which matches that of the Artura, whereas the overall hybrid system's fuel efficiency is rated at a substantial 47 MPGe. If you wish to bring a 296 home, be prepared to part with $338,250 for the GTB coupé and $368,134 for the GTS convertible, plus a $5,000 destination fee.