The spike in gas prices this year has hit everyone's wallets pretty hard, especially the upper echelon of gearheads who own supercars. Such machines are rarely reputed for their fuel efficiency figures, but what should a thrill-seeking petrolhead with hundreds of thousands in spare cash, yet an unwillingness to spend big at a gas station, do? The simple answer: Buy a supercar that's less of a gas-guzzler than supercars usually are.

A good bet is to go for a plug-in-hybrid supercar, as those often come with smallish battery packs that can deliver a short pure-electric range, both for urban commuting and to complement their big, powerful engines. That said, three of these are pure-gasoline supercars.

These rankings are based on highway mileage ratings from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — both mpg for pure-gas supercars and miles-per-gallon equivalent (MPGe) for hybrids. And to fulfill the "fuel-sipping" criterion, we've counted supercars with highway mileage ratings of at least 20 mpg for gas-only engines and at least 30 MPGe for hybrid power trains.