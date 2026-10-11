7 Of The Most Powerful 8-Cylinder Engines Ever Made

In the world of combustion engines, there's a cylinder count for everyone. Four-cylinder engines are among the most common on the road today, usually set inline or flat, and often turbocharged to help with efficiency and make up for the power loss from the low cylinder count. Occasionally, you may see or hear a quirky five-cylinder, likely from an Audi, although you're more likely to come across a six-cylinder of some sort. Keep going and you'll find the 10- and 12-cylinder engines of the world, often nestled into the center of high-performance supercars, or resting in the front of an executive sedan. You can even get your hands on a 16-cylinder engine from somewhere like Bugatti, if you've got the desire and the cash.

This range is vast, and right in the middle, you'll find eight-cylinder engines. Although they occasionally appear in flat or inline configurations, the vast majority are a part of the V family. The philosophy of the V8 is one that seems to know no bounds, spanning across oceans and continents. American, German, Italian, and Japanese brands alike all produce their own versions of the V8, each with its own flavor of style and abilities. One overarching theme, though, is high power. Wherever you come from, the V8 is associated with high performance.