1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda For Sale With 58,000 Miles Shown Is Racing Royalty With A Wild History
Special is subjective — even when it comes to cars. A car that is special to you might just be junk to somebody else. Sorry to burst your bubble, but not every car can count itself among the unicorns and truly special automotive special editions. Then again, other cars are special, full stop. Cars with the sort of presence that makes the little hairs on the back of your neck stand at attention. Understandably, most of us don't often get to see such cars, like the Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda. Big V8 power and an even bigger personality quickly established the short-lived E-Body Hemi 'Cuda as a muscle car mainstay.
Every once in a great while, one of these special Mopar muscle cars comes up for sale. But seldom does one with this sort of record head to the auction block. This is not a Hollywood car, nor was it celebrity-owned. No, this 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda has a racing rap sheet longer than your arm, teeming with victories and championship wins. Better yet, the 426-cubic-inch Hemi V8-powered racing legend racked up its impressive record as a primary factory-backed race car for Ecurie Chrysler in France, of all places. This is one well-traveled 'Cuda. Now, the esteemed asphalt-kicking American ambassador and its 58,000-mile odometer are back in the U.S. of A. and up for grabs courtesy of Bring a Trailer.
This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda has had wild ride in French Group 1 races
You might not expect a 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda to rack up race wins in France, but this 'Cuda did just that. Henri Chemin, the Chrysler France competition director at the time, drove the car in many Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and Fédération Française du Sport Automobile (FFSA) events. Chemin managed nine victories in 1970, 16 wins in 1971, and seven victories in 1972. Jean-François Mas took the wheel in 1973, winning 12 times in 1973. This Hemi 'Cuda's last recorded victory was the handiwork of Jean-Claude Géral, who drove the muscle car to victory at the 1974 hillclimb event in Charnizay. All said and done, the 'Cuda claimed 45 Group 1 wins and three FIA championships between 1970 and 1974.
So, what state is the car in today? For starters, the restored-and-retired racer packs a 426-cubic-inch Hemi V8. That Hemi replaced the 'Cuda's original mill during the 1971 season. Should the next owner want to set up a display, the sale includes the original engine block, as well as extensive documentation, photos, a Simca en Compétition racing book, and Chemin's press clippings. A Hurst pistol-grip shifter commands the 'Cuda's four-speed manual transmission, while a Shaker hood and air dam help the old Mopar look the part.
In keeping with its racing DNA, the old Plymouth features a roll cage, Simpson harnesses, and a white-and-blue racing livery. Other features include 15" Rally wheels in a complementary white hue, body-colored bumpers, front disc brakes, a wood-rimmed steering wheel, an ATL fuel cell, and a dual exhaust system with Flowmaster mufflers.
Brought back from the dead and now on sale
We don't have to tell you that racing is dangerous — for both driver and machine. Duh, right? Well, at the Brides–Méribel hillclimb event in 1970, the Ecurie Chrysler Hemi 'Cuda met with a motorsport disaster of its own. Piloted by Chemin, the 'Cuda's power steering failed, causing the car to crash into a ravine. The crash was as bad as it sounds. Ecurie Chrysler deemed the Plymouth's body shell beyond repair. So, the racing team's engineers and mechanics salvaged everything they could, including the original engine, much of the drivetrain, the gauges, and the seats. They then transplanted it all into a replacement E-body from a 440 Six-Pack 'Cuda that Chemin had brought into France with the original factory-backed car.
Want this one? You're going to pay for it. As of this writing, the high bid for the Ex-Ecurie Chrysler France 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda is $110,000. Now, stock and well-preserved Hemi 'Cudas routinely net six-figure sums when they go up for sale. Don't believe it? This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda with 31,300 miles that we reported on last month sold for $176,000 on Mecum. Add a factory convertible configuration into the mix, and a third-gen Hemi 'Cuda has the potential to cross the block for seven figures. After all, just 12 factory rag-top Hemi 'Cudas rolled off the line as 1971 models, making the classic Plymouth a 'Holy Grail' of muscle cars.
There's plenty of space for this motorsport Mopar to sell for big bucks. We just hope someone buys this tenured racing machine and lets it off its leash from time to time. It would be a shame for this one to spend too much time locked away from view with an odometer reading under 60,000 miles.