Special is subjective — even when it comes to cars. A car that is special to you might just be junk to somebody else. Sorry to burst your bubble, but not every car can count itself among the unicorns and truly special automotive special editions. Then again, other cars are special, full stop. Cars with the sort of presence that makes the little hairs on the back of your neck stand at attention. Understandably, most of us don't often get to see such cars, like the Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda. Big V8 power and an even bigger personality quickly established the short-lived E-Body Hemi 'Cuda as a muscle car mainstay.

Every once in a great while, one of these special Mopar muscle cars comes up for sale. But seldom does one with this sort of record head to the auction block. This is not a Hollywood car, nor was it celebrity-owned. No, this 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda has a racing rap sheet longer than your arm, teeming with victories and championship wins. Better yet, the 426-cubic-inch Hemi V8-powered racing legend racked up its impressive record as a primary factory-backed race car for Ecurie Chrysler in France, of all places. This is one well-traveled 'Cuda. Now, the esteemed asphalt-kicking American ambassador and its 58,000-mile odometer are back in the U.S. of A. and up for grabs courtesy of Bring a Trailer.