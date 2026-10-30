1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda For Sale With 31,300 Miles Shown Pairs 426 V8 And Rare Spec
It's peak pumpkin season, that time of year when Halloween decorations rule, and black and orange are always in style. We covered black a few weeks back when we featured this 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hardtop, listed for $229,000. Today, we turn to its Chrysler stablemate. This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda in its screaming shade of orange called TorRed — Hemi Orange back in Dodge showrooms — is coming up for auction by Mecum. Featuring a 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 rated at 425 horsepower, the car shows low mileage and has a factory automatic transmission.
That makes this example of Mopar muscle a rare fish amongst rare fish, as the listing notes that just 652 Hemi 'Cudas were reportedly built for 1970, and of those, just 368 models were equipped with the Chrysler A-727, also known as the TorqueFlight 8 automatic transmission. This three-speed unit transfers 490 pound-feet of engine torque to the wheels through the A32 Super Performance Axle Package with a 4.10 ratio Dana 60 rear. A shaker hood provides visual confirmation of the chaos unfolding in the engine bay, to accompany the aromas of gasoline and burning rubber. All this from a factory performance arm that sprouted from selling antifreeze.
Plymouth had the pieces. It had the power. The '70 'Cuda also had to look the part. The design landscape had changed since the original Plymouth Barracuda hit the streets ahead of the Mustang in 1964. So Plymouth started fresh.
It takes serious cash to catch a classic Hemi 'Cuda
When it arrived for 1970, the 'Cuda was charged with reigniting Barracuda sales in response to competition from Ford, Chevy, and even American Motors. The new design was, at least initially, a sales hit. Its iconic shape inspired the 2008 Dodge Challenger's retro revival party, which lasted until 2023. In its final form, a '23 Challenger SRT Demon 170, packing 1,025 horsepower, had a suggested price of $96,666, excluding destination. Examples now are on the market for upward of $145,000.
In 1970, the 426 Hemi, replete with its dual Carter AVS four-barrel carburetors and associated plumbing, was an $871.45 option — about $7,500 today — on top of the 'Cuda's $3,164 base price. That's a total of roughly $4,000, or 0.155% of the $2.576 million auction sale price of a 1-of-14 1970 Hemi 'Cuda Convertible at a Mecum auction in 2024. 'Cudas can command coin.
Cue the Collector's Paradox: The risk of damaging a valuable classic might scare some folks into thinking they're more trouble than they're worth. Past '70 Hemi 'Cuda coupé Mecum auctions have hit as much as $500K. Several were in the $300s. But perhaps the 'Cuda featured here will be more attainable, despite its relatively low mileage and original interior, properly driven and enjoyed.
A seemingly comparable TorRed example with a white top and similar mileage sold at Mecum for $137,500 in 2024. That's by no means inexpensive, but in the world of classic 'Cudas, it seems reasonable. We'll find out where the market stands on this one when it crosses the block on November 14.