1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda For Sale With 31,300 Miles Shown Pairs 426 V8 And Rare Spec

It's peak pumpkin season, that time of year when Halloween decorations rule, and black and orange are always in style. We covered black a few weeks back when we featured this 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T Hardtop, listed for $229,000. Today, we turn to its Chrysler stablemate. This 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda in its screaming shade of orange called TorRed — Hemi Orange back in Dodge showrooms — is coming up for auction by Mecum. Featuring a 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 rated at 425 horsepower, the car shows low mileage and has a factory automatic transmission.

That makes this example of Mopar muscle a rare fish amongst rare fish, as the listing notes that just 652 Hemi 'Cudas were reportedly built for 1970, and of those, just 368 models were equipped with the Chrysler A-727, also known as the TorqueFlight 8 automatic transmission. This three-speed unit transfers 490 pound-feet of engine torque to the wheels through the A32 Super Performance Axle Package with a 4.10 ratio Dana 60 rear. A shaker hood provides visual confirmation of the chaos unfolding in the engine bay, to accompany the aromas of gasoline and burning rubber. All this from a factory performance arm that sprouted from selling antifreeze.

Plymouth had the pieces. It had the power. The '70 'Cuda also had to look the part. The design landscape had changed since the original Plymouth Barracuda hit the streets ahead of the Mustang in 1964. So Plymouth started fresh.