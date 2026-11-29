Form over function or function over form? Canards (also known as dive planes or dive plates) are those small aero winglets applied to the front corners of a vehicle's bumper that are intended to improve the aero performance of your vehicle and — depending on your aesthetic — make your car look more aggressive.

Downforce, lift, and drag should all be considered when looking to upgrade your car's aero with canards. Downforce is the vertical aerodynamic force that pushes your vehicle down into the ground, expressed in pounds. Downforce increases are felt rapidly at speed, as downforce increases at the square of speed, meaning that as speed doubles, downforce increases by four times. Lift is the opposite, upward vertical force on a vehicle. Increased downforce and/or reduced lift can generate more tire grip, allowing for more stability at speed.

Canards can increase downforce in two ways: by altering the airflow to amplify other aero mods on your vehicle or by directly creating downforce themselves to balance out front and rear stability. Just like many other mods, the actual results of applying canards range from purely aesthetic to actual performance improvements to "I've made things worse and now my car is slower."

Improperly installed or designed canards can reduce high speed stability, slowing your car down–by exacerbating poor front end airflow, creating lift, or creating too much front end downforce and drag. Let's take a look at how that can happen.