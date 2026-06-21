What Are The Differences Between The Top Summer Tires In Terms Of Grip?

Summer tires are often an option on sportier cars. But most cars come shod with all-season tires, in part because that rubber is good at what you might face throughout the year. That includes summer heat, winter ice, and all the muck and mire in between. And all-seasons tend to have taller sidewalls that make for a more forgiving ride than lower-profile summer tires.

But maybe you'd give up comfort for stickier grip. That's why we're looking to the comparison tests at Tire Rack, an online retailer, and Consumer Reports, the products testing and review site.

While their ratings of best summer tires differ, with Consumer Reports testing 14 models and Tire Rack only evaluating six, both include these five: The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02, General G-MAX RS, Bridgestone Potenza Sport, and Firestone Firehawk Indy 500. Tire Rack also evaluated the Yokohama ADVAN Apex V601, which Consumer Reports skipped.

Still, when these tires were evaluated on subjective and objective metrics, such as overall handling, road noise, as well as both wet and dry performance, you get a very tight contest. If you only look at grip, for instance, Tire Rack found the tiniest edge for the Michelin: 1.01g of cornering force versus .99g for the Continental.

Look beyond any single standard and the picture's more nuanced. In fact, in terms of lap times, the Continental nipped the Michelin in both dry and wet conditions, with the Continental and Yokohama tying for first in Tire Rack's Road Overall Rating. Factor in comfort and predictable stickiness, and there's even more to consider. Here, one dark horse emerged from both Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, and represents a great value, too.