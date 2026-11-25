Should you find yourself in the unenviable position of buying a Tesla, you'll want to pay extra careful attention to Tesla's Energy Library Knowledge Agent Terms of Use, Full Self-Driving (Supervised) Subscription Agreement, Premium Connectivity Subscription Agreement, and Tesla Assist Terms of Use. All can be read on Tesla's website.

The specific arbitration agreement under each of those sections says that if an issue isn't resolved within 60 days of occurrence, the owner agrees to have any issue resolved via arbitration. Owners are unable to bring about any class-action lawsuits against the company.

Two attorneys found that out when they were hired to take on Tesla. The initial class-action lawsuit they brought against Tesla had 12 individuals behind it which ,due to the agreement, forced it to be broken down into 12 separate arbitrations. And as is the way in arbitration, Tesla wasn't required to supply discovery evidence, especially if it considered any data "proprietary information," so the problem disappeared without any admittance of wrongdoing.

The approach works so well for Tesla that other automakers are beginning to take notice and add similar agreements to their own vehicles or taking cases into arbitration as well. Rivian, also an electric vehicle maker, has already done so.

Owners can at least opt out within 30 days of signing the agreement by sending a letter to a Tesla P.O. Box in Fremont, California. How many of them knew that was a possibility is likely low, as even the Chronicle found most Tesla owners had no idea it was there. To truly see the entire picture you should read the entire investigation by the Chronicle, and watch its accompanying video.

It's a stark reminder of how important it is to read the terms of service to everything you purchase and use before signing. Otherwise, you end up in a losing battle against Tesla, or Stan's unfortunate situation.