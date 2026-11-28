Full-size pickup trucks do many things well. They have lots of room, feel commanding, and can haul, tow, and go off-road. All of this is thanks, at least in part, to their sheer size — which can also work against them in other areas. For example, oil companies will love that the 2027 Silverado's new V8s are even thirstier than the old ones, and a truck this big can be a handful in the city.

Yet size is something many buyers equate with safety, based on the assumption that a big and heavy vehicle ought to protect its occupants better than a smaller one. To be fair, that's partly true: when two vehicles collide, the heavier one has the advantage. Still, a big footprint doesn't automatically mean a truck is built to keep everyone inside safe. In crash tests carried out by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the 2026 Silverado 1500 crew cab scored "Poor" in the updated moderate overlap front test, mostly due to "Marginal" head/neck, chest, and restraint scores for the back-seat dummy.

The Silverado managed only a "Marginal" result in the passenger-side small overlap test and an "Acceptable" in the updated side test, and neither of its two headlight setups did better than "Poor." That kept the Silverado off IIHS's 2026 Top Safety Pick lists altogether, while only two full-size pickups made the cut: the Tesla Cybertruck as a Top Safety Pick+ and the Toyota Tundra as a Top Safety Pick. As it turns out, size isn't everything, and these five small cars with better safety ratings than the Silverado prove it.