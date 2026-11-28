5 Small Cars With Better Ratings For Safety Than A Massive Chevy Silverado Pickup
Full-size pickup trucks do many things well. They have lots of room, feel commanding, and can haul, tow, and go off-road. All of this is thanks, at least in part, to their sheer size — which can also work against them in other areas. For example, oil companies will love that the 2027 Silverado's new V8s are even thirstier than the old ones, and a truck this big can be a handful in the city.
Yet size is something many buyers equate with safety, based on the assumption that a big and heavy vehicle ought to protect its occupants better than a smaller one. To be fair, that's partly true: when two vehicles collide, the heavier one has the advantage. Still, a big footprint doesn't automatically mean a truck is built to keep everyone inside safe. In crash tests carried out by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the 2026 Silverado 1500 crew cab scored "Poor" in the updated moderate overlap front test, mostly due to "Marginal" head/neck, chest, and restraint scores for the back-seat dummy.
The Silverado managed only a "Marginal" result in the passenger-side small overlap test and an "Acceptable" in the updated side test, and neither of its two headlight setups did better than "Poor." That kept the Silverado off IIHS's 2026 Top Safety Pick lists altogether, while only two full-size pickups made the cut: the Tesla Cybertruck as a Top Safety Pick+ and the Toyota Tundra as a Top Safety Pick. As it turns out, size isn't everything, and these five small cars with better safety ratings than the Silverado prove it.
2026 Mazda 3 sedan
The 2026 Mazda 3 sedan weighs 3,111 pounds and is 183.5 inches long, 70.7 inches wide, and 56.9 inches tall. The Silverado, on the other hand, weighs about 4,950 pounds and is 231.9 inches long, 81.2 inches wide, and 75.5 inches tall. In every metric, the Silverado dwarfs the Mazda 3. Even so, the Mazda manages to earn better safety ratings than the Silverado. For starters, both the Mazda sedan and the Mazda hatchback earned IIHS's Top Safety Pick+ award, while the Silverado didn't make the cut.
The Mazda 3 sedan earned a "Good" rating in all three IIHS crash tests, which is something the Silverado can't claim. The gap is widest in the updated moderate overlap front test, where the Mazda's "Good" overall stands in stark contrast to the truck's "Poor," with the Mazda's rear dummy scoring no worse than "Acceptable." The Mazda also earned a "Good" to the Silverado's "Marginal" on the passenger side of the small overlap test, and a "Good" to its "Acceptable" in the updated side test.
Things don't get better for the Silverado once you look beyond crash protection. While the truck's headlights are rated "Poor" across the board, the Mazda's earned a "Good" on the 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus trim and an "Acceptable" on the 2.5 S trims. The Mazda's pedestrian automatic emergency braking also scored a "Good" to the Silverado's "Acceptable," and even its LATCH child seat anchors outscored the truck's, with a "Good+" against a "Marginal."
All in all, it's no wonder that Mazda took first place on Consumer Reports' list of the safest car brands for 2026, and it did so without selling a single pickup truck in the U.S.
2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
The 2026 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is categorized as a compact crossover SUV, meaning that, although it leans on some of the benefits often seen in larger SUVs, it is still a compact vehicle overall. Its weight and dimensions support that, as it is 176.4 inches long, 70.9 inches wide, and 63 inches tall (with roof rails), with a curb weight of 3,662 to 3,677 pounds. That makes it more than 55 inches shorter and nearly 1,300 pounds lighter than the Silverado, and yet it beats the Silverado in virtually every safety metric IIHS tracks.
Specifically, its IIHS ratings in the Crashworthiness, Crash Avoidance & Mitigation, and Seat Belts & Child Restraints categories are all "Good" and well in the green. For the Silverado, none of them are. In the crash tests, the Crosstrek Hybrid earned a "Good" on both sides of the small overlap test, while the Silverado's passenger side managed only a "Marginal."
The updated moderate overlap front test saw the Crosstrek's "Good" up against the truck's "Poor," and the updated side test was another "Good" for the Subaru to the Silverado's "Acceptable." The gap only grows beyond crash protection. The Crosstrek Hybrid's headlights earned a "Good" on every trim to the Silverado's "Poor," and its pedestrian crash prevention system was rated a full step higher than the truck's.
Child seat installation is easier, too, with LATCH anchors that earned a "Good+," while the Silverado's only managed a "Marginal." This is also why the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid is one of the five smallest cars that still get IIHS Top Safety Pick ratings, once again showing that size doesn't always equal safety.
2026 Nissan Sentra
At first glance, the 2026 Nissan Sentra seems like a very appealing vehicle compared to its predecessor because it looks better, has better tech, and is more refined. And that predecessor set a high bar, as the 2025 Sentra took first place in the compact car category in JD Power's 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study, with Nissan ranking highest among mass-market brands. The redesigned 2026 model now adds safety to that résumé, with its IIHS ratings earning it a Top Safety Pick+ award.
At 183.3 inches long, 71.5 inches wide, and 57.1 inches tall, with a curb weight of 3,097 to 3,177 pounds, the Sentra is nearly 49 inches shorter and roughly 1,800 pounds lighter than the Silverado. The Sentra scored a "Good" in all three IIHS crash tests, while the Silverado's best result was an "Acceptable" in the updated side test. In the updated moderate overlap front test, where the truck got a "Poor," every rear passenger measure that was "Marginal" in the Silverado came in at "Acceptable" or better in the Sentra.
The headlights are where the Sentra really pulls ahead, though. Every trim gets a "Good" rating, something even the Mazda 3 couldn't manage, while the two Silverado headlight variants IIHS tested both landed at "Poor." The Sentra's pedestrian crash prevention system also one-ups the truck's, with a "Good" against an "Acceptable," and its LATCH child seat anchors got a "Good+," three full steps above the Silverado's "Marginal."
2026 Toyota Prius
For the 2023 model year, Toyota completely redesigned the Prius, and the result came close to hybrid perfection, not least because you no longer had to be shy about owning one. Even before the redesign, the Prius had a lot to offer, but it never looked or felt all that good. With the 2026 Prius, those strengths have only gotten stronger, and in the safety department, the small Prius can actually beat the massive Silverado.
The size gap between the two is huge. Even in Limited AWD form, the heaviest version, the Prius weighs 3,340 pounds and measures 181.1 inches long, 70.2 inches wide, and 56.3 inches tall. That makes it more than 1,600 pounds lighter and over 50 inches shorter than the Silverado. Its IIHS ratings are spotless where crash protection is concerned, as the Prius earned top marks in the small overlap, updated moderate overlap, and updated side tests. That beats the Silverado's "Marginal," "Poor," and "Acceptable," respectively.
Where the Prius really stands out, though, is crash prevention. It earned a "Good" in both of IIHS's front crash prevention tests, which only the Crosstrek Hybrid also managed among the cars on this list. The Silverado wasn't rated in the vehicle-to-vehicle test, and, in the pedestrian test, it could only muster an "Acceptable." The Prius' headlights are rated "Acceptable" on every trim, which isn't stellar, especially when compared to other cars on this list. However, they are still two steps above the truck's "Poor," and IIHS found its LATCH hardware easier to use than the truck's, rating it "Good+" versus "Marginal."
2026 Kia K4 sedan
According to IIHS, the Kia K4 sedan is one of the safest cars you can buy. Just like all the other cars on this list, the K4 is nowhere near as big as the Silverado. At 185.4 inches long and between 2,932 and 3,265 pounds depending on trim, it gives up about 46 inches in length and as much as 2,000 pounds to the truck. Here's the twist, though. Of the five cars on this list, the K4 has the most "Acceptable" ratings on its IIHS report card. Even so, it runs circles around the Silverado.
Starting with the crash tests, the K4 sedan earned three "Good" ratings, against a "Marginal," a "Poor," and an "Acceptable" for the Chevy. The back seat? In the updated moderate overlap test, the K4's rear dummy scored "Good" across the board except for its chest, which got an "Acceptable." In the Silverado, the head/neck, chest, and restraints measures all came back "Marginal." The K4 also earned a "Good" rating for pedestrian crash prevention, compared with the Silverado's "Acceptable."
Even where the K4 is merely average, it's still ahead of the Chevy. For example, its headlights are "Acceptable" on both tested variants, two steps above the Silverado's "Poor," and its LATCH anchors got an "Acceptable" to the truck's "Marginal." So if the small car with the least impressive safety résumé on this list still beats a full-size pickup in every IIHS rating the two share, the takeaway is pretty simple. When it comes to safety, size really isn't everything.