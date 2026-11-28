Road signs only work if drivers notice them, and plenty of people say they've stopped. A Signs.com survey of 1,000 U.S. adults found that 34% of people say that there are so many signs that they're less likely to notice or follow them. That 34% skews young — 40% each of Gen Z and millennials reported sign fatigue versus 19% of baby boomers, with men (39%) reporting it more than women (27%).

Behavior echoes the attitude. Of those thousand participants, 25% ignored a road sign in the past month. Three-quarters of drivers admitted to speeding, while 43% said they rolled through stop signs and 41% ran yellow lights instead of slowing to a stop. By those numbers, speed limit signs are the ones drivers disregard most — adding to the debate over speed limits and how much they improve safety.

The most common excuse was confusing wording or signage. In the survey, 61% said they'll ignore a sign that's unclear, ahead of judging a situation low-risk (55%). Half even said they'd brushed off a rule because they assumed it existed mainly for liability reasons. Meanwhile, 42% of respondents said they comply most when a sign is clear, 33% when the sign is relevant to their safety, and 28% when it's backed by enforcement they can see. Keep the caveats in mind, though. Signs.com sells road signs, and the figures are self-reported online answers.