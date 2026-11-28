You might rightly think you already know the answer to this question: Nothing. Because the Chinese and American markets are profoundly different. Just consider EV adoption. So far in 2026, 53% of all new cars sold in China are EVs. In the U.S., that number is just 6.4%.

But Michael Tropper, one of the co-founders of the London- and Amsterdam-based design house forpeople, has spent the past two decades studying the Chinese market and living in China. Part of his work has focused on a partnership with the carmaker, Nio, a brand you've perhaps never heard of, but which took in over $13.1 billion in 2025 and sold 326,028 cars. Just to contextualize that sales figure, it's about 55% of the 589,160 Teslas sold in the U.S. in 2025, but almost eight times the 42,247 Rivians sold in the U.S. last year.

Tropper says forpeople has worked with Nio across all of its branding, from logo design through its massive, 4,236-station battery-swapping network. Tropper cites this as one aspect American carmakers could learn from: the struggle of public charging, and carmakers not making charging integral to ownership. Nio's swaps take a mere three minutes. Pause and think — you can't fill a gas car that quickly. Nio's network conducts 110,000 battery swaps every day, completing a battery swap every 0.77 seconds.

"Rather than starting with the car and its features," Tropper explained in an interview with Jalopnik, "Nio looked at the entire EV ownership experience and the frustrations users faced. That thinking led to services like ... battery swapping [and] battery-as-a-service ... all designed to make ownership easier and build a closer relationship with customers."

Here are several more innovations from Chinese brands that Tropper thinks will translate for U.S. customers — and a few that may not.