Rivian Doesn't Have Dealerships, So How Do You Test Drive One?

Running a business isn't easy. Aside from keeping on top of nagging accountants and office politics, you need to think about profitability and even sustainability these days – the latter two are particularly important if you're an automaker. The pivot toward electrification hasn't just been an opportunity for brands to re-establish themselves, but also for them to rethink how they run their business. Rivian is an excellent example.

The California-based marque is now well established thanks to vehicles like the R1S and the R2, which is even better than you'd hoped, and it's done so without having a single physical dealership around. Instead, it has various Spaces across the United States in places like Chicago, Denver, and New York. Interested customers can visit one of these Spaces to get a feel for Rivian's products in person before they order one through an online-only process. If you're looking to test-drive a Rivian before committing, this can also be done at many of the Spaces and Service + Demo Centers.