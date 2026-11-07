Rivian Doesn't Have Dealerships, So How Do You Test Drive One?
Running a business isn't easy. Aside from keeping on top of nagging accountants and office politics, you need to think about profitability and even sustainability these days – the latter two are particularly important if you're an automaker. The pivot toward electrification hasn't just been an opportunity for brands to re-establish themselves, but also for them to rethink how they run their business. Rivian is an excellent example.
The California-based marque is now well established thanks to vehicles like the R1S and the R2, which is even better than you'd hoped, and it's done so without having a single physical dealership around. Instead, it has various Spaces across the United States in places like Chicago, Denver, and New York. Interested customers can visit one of these Spaces to get a feel for Rivian's products in person before they order one through an online-only process. If you're looking to test-drive a Rivian before committing, this can also be done at many of the Spaces and Service + Demo Centers.
What's the process for booking a test drive?
First, there are a few boxes you need to check before you can drive a Rivian. You'll need to be at least 21 years of age and hold a valid driver's license. Depending on the length and specific purpose of the drive, you might also need to bring proof of vehicle insurance. If applicable, you'll also need to bring and install your own car seat for any passengers younger than eight. Finally, you'll have to sign a liability waiver on-site before driving.
Okay, got all that checked? Good. Now you're ready to book the time and place of your test drive using the Rivian website. Your first decision is to pick which model you want to drive, and that includes the R1S – one of only two large SUVs with a 2026 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award. Then you'll need to pick which location you'll visit and when, before submitting your key details (contact information, preferred popcorn flavor, you know the drill).
How will the test drive day go?
When you arrive at the Space — and we have no doubt you'll be punctual and fittingly dressed — you'll need to check in with one of the Rivian specialists. Expect a quick walkaround of your requested test car model after that, to get you up to speed on the car's features and key information. They probably won't tell you how many liters of popcorn the trunk can hold, though, so that may be worth asking.
With all the formalities taken care of, a Rivian specialist will accompany you on your test drive, which is said to typically last around 30 minutes and take place on public roads. If you thought it was going to be an off-road thrash to prove you have what it takes to race in the Dakar, sorry to burst your bubble. At certain locations, Rivian offers an extended demo drive for up to 24 hours. And no, that's not a ticket to race at Le Mans either.
Once your drive is wrapped up, you'll probably be asked the all-important question before being on your way. It's as simple as that.