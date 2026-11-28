Most cop cars today are produced as standalone models. Ford, for example, offers pursuit-rated models like the Police Interceptor Utility and F-150 Police Responder. Civilians can't typically buy a pursuit-rated vehicle straight from the factory or dealer without special permission, either. At the dawn of the classic American muscle car era, though, Oldsmobile offered its 1964 F-85 Cutlass with the B09 Police Apprehender Pursuit package — and regular folks could actually buy it for just $285.

"B09" may sound like a boring options-list slot filler, but the package offered much more than some police-themed wheels. With it, buyers were treated to over 300 horsepower, a stiffened suspension, and a whole host of other goodies that transformed the F-85 Cutlass into a formidable performance machine. You may know it as the 442.

The thought behind Oldsmobile's B09 package was a competitive one. Prior to its release, Pontiac put its Le Mans GTO on the market for the first time — a model that's largely credited with kicking off the classic American muscle era. Oldsmobile felt it needed to get the new B09 F-85 Cutlass on the market quickly to meet the ultra-hot GTO. Once it arrived on the scene, it managed to carve out Oldsmobile's muscle car image going forward.