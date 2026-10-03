Every V8 Engine That Powered The Pontiac GTO

In some circles, "GTO" is synonymous with big V8 power. When that GTO badge first landed, it wasn't to designate a model, but rather an option package. And even so, one of the non-negotiable performance-focused upgrades that came with the GTO package was the 389 V8 we're going to cover in a moment. This is a car that has been in and out of the mix for much of muscle-car history, and the story of the GTO's powerplants often mirrors the story of the American auto industry through those many years. You got the mid-'60s excitement with the name's debut, Malaise Era frustration with the comparatively tepid 350, and the LS1 and LS2's return to form, which would turn out to be among the last gasps of Pontiac itself.

All told, you start with four Pontiac-built V8s. Then, after a 30-year hiatus, the GTO returned in the form of an Australian-built coupe with an LS under the hood. So you've got the early ones, the missing ones, the late ones, and even one that got away — a Super Duty 455 that didn't quite make it to showrooms but did land in magazines. With such a roller-coaster history, it's no wonder that what started as faux racing branding became one of the most enduring combinations of three letters in car history.