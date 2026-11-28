Around 1939, the U.S. was interested in developing a new 6x6 truck that could handle virtually anything the military could throw at it. Studebaker was one of three automakers that sent design proposals to the Army Ordnance Corps, and its design was accepted. Production of the US6 began in 1941. Almost immediately, the United States saw an opportunity to help with the war effort in Europe prior to U.S. involvement, while also making some much-needed cash along the way, thanks to the Lend-Lease Act of 1941.

As part of the new law, Studebaker began shipping complete knockdown kits of its US6 to two Iranian-based assembly plants. Andimeshk became the first, with assembly commencing in March 1942. Assembly began in Khorrmshahr in January 1943. The U.S. Military then assumed control of both plants from General Motors in July 1943, but retained most of the local employees.

Once assembled, the finished US6 models would be given to the Red Army and driven north across the border between Iran and the Soviet Union to join the fight against the Germans. Soviet troops quickly took a liking to the trucks, and began to affectionately refer to them as "Studer", or "Студер" in Cyrillic.

The Soviets found a slew of alternate uses for the US6 besides serving as a troop or cargo transport vehicle. One of its most popular unconventional assignments was serving as a mobile platform for the Red Army's Katyusha rocket launchers. It was also given the task of towing heavy anti-tank weaponry. In fact, the US6 made such a positive impact on the Red Army's war efforts that Stalin personally penned a letter to Studebaker, thanking the brand for designing such a rugged military vehicle.