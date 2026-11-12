Trump Claiming 'We Don't Need A Deal With Iran' Officially Bad For Both Oil Prices And That Elusive Deal With Iran

Initial reports following Democrats' huge midterm win earlier this month made it sound like Donald Trump had lost his will to continue fighting Republicans' war with Iran. Before the midterms, Trump talked constantly about raining down fire from heaven as soon as Republicans won, but his attitude reportedly changed after losing both the House and the Senate. With hopes of a peace deal revived, oil prices fell, but Trump can't stop being Trump. He's since sent oil prices back up after claiming the U.S. doesn't actually need to make a deal with Iran anymore.

Posting on TruthSocial at about 8:00 a.m., Trump wrote, "We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed. We've got their money, Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and we've got their Strait! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT." It's been a long time since you could trust anything Trump says, but it sure sounds like his idea of giving up without giving up is for the Navy to continue blockading the Strait of Hormuz, even if it's costing us a fortune.

The cost of operating that blockade — a blockade that we didn't need before Republicans started this disastrous war, by the way — is reportedly somewhere around $14 billion a year. Of course, what says "Art of the Deal" quite like paying billions for something you used to get for free? That's just Trump's style, baby. But you can also see the appeal of trying to maintain the status quo as long as possible, since actually fixing this mess appears to be more than Republicans can handle, but escalating the violence is now even less practical than it was before. For some reason, the oil traders didn't like that.