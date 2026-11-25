Like missions and side quests, stealing cars has always been an integral part of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. For "GTA 6," not only have the developers leaned into advanced physics for more realistic car crashes, but car theft itself has evolved into multiple tiers.

While you can still do things the old-fashioned way, like pulling the driver out and taking control of the vehicle, or smashing a window, hotwiring the car, and driving away, those methods won't necessarily work on every car across the fictional state of Leonida. For example, keyless cars can't be hotwired. Even if someone left the doors of their expensive sports car open, you can't simply waltz in and drive away without a key cloner, which you'll only get access to later in the game. Standard and advanced vehicle trackers are also something to keep in mind. (Minor progression spoilers ahead.)

How can you tell if a car is keyless or has a tracker installed? Enter the WAiNK app. Your friend Cal installs it on your phone during a story mission in Chapter 1. The app lets you scan a car to see its make and model and whether it's locked, alarmed, keyless, or fitted with a tracker. Additionally, the app tells you the car's condition, how much it's worth, and what it costs to register should you wish to own it. Keep in mind that although registering stolen cars is how you take ownership of them in "GTA 6," that feature won't be unlocked until Chapter 2, when you meet Moses, who gifts you a slim jim.