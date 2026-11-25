From Key Cloning To Car Trackers: How 'GTA 6' Is Making Car Theft A Bigger Hassle
Like missions and side quests, stealing cars has always been an integral part of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise. For "GTA 6," not only have the developers leaned into advanced physics for more realistic car crashes, but car theft itself has evolved into multiple tiers.
While you can still do things the old-fashioned way, like pulling the driver out and taking control of the vehicle, or smashing a window, hotwiring the car, and driving away, those methods won't necessarily work on every car across the fictional state of Leonida. For example, keyless cars can't be hotwired. Even if someone left the doors of their expensive sports car open, you can't simply waltz in and drive away without a key cloner, which you'll only get access to later in the game. Standard and advanced vehicle trackers are also something to keep in mind. (Minor progression spoilers ahead.)
How can you tell if a car is keyless or has a tracker installed? Enter the WAiNK app. Your friend Cal installs it on your phone during a story mission in Chapter 1. The app lets you scan a car to see its make and model and whether it's locked, alarmed, keyless, or fitted with a tracker. Additionally, the app tells you the car's condition, how much it's worth, and what it costs to register should you wish to own it. Keep in mind that although registering stolen cars is how you take ownership of them in "GTA 6," that feature won't be unlocked until Chapter 2, when you meet Moses, who gifts you a slim jim.
How to use the slim jim and key cloner in 'GTA 6' (and deal with trackers)
To steal cars without breaking the window or setting off the alarm, you'll need to use a slim jim. It works through a lock-picking minigame when you interact with a locked, unoccupied vehicle. While the method is unlikely to attract unwanted attention, it still won't let you start cars with keyless ignition. For that, you'll need to wait until you're about halfway through Chapter 3, at which point you'll get a key cloner. (It's a phone app you download during a story mission.)
The process itself is similar to using the slim jim, and once it's done, the door unlocks, and you drive away — no need to hotwire the car. As mentioned earlier, you can use the WAiNK app before you try to steal a car to see which sort of tracker it has, among other details. Standard trackers are not that big of a deal — the catch is that you can't take the car to a mod shop for any kind of modifications unless you've registered it as your own.
Cars with advanced trackers, on the other hand, alert the police and pinpoint your location — remember, "GTA 6" has flock-like cameras to track your movements. You'll have to drive really fast to stop the tracker from sending the location signal to the cops. If you slow down, the tracker starts beeping, and you only have a few seconds to speed up before it gives away your location. And, unlike in older "GTA" games, cars in "GTA 6" don't have infinite gas, so keep that in mind as well.