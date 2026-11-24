"Grand Theft Auto 6" has been out for over a week at this point, so if you play it, you're probably well acquainted with the seemingly endless number of cars you can drive in the game. However, like all GTA games, none of them are real. Sure, they're all pretty close to what we get in the real world, but they're not exactly one-to-one. There are plenty of reasons why that is, but it can still leave ya (read: me) wishing that there were some real cars in the game, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what real cars you'd want to be able to drive in "Grand Theft Auto 6". For the most part, you folks played along, giving me real answers, and I do appreciate that. Some of you wieners, however, decided that it would be a good time to let everyone know you don't play video games, and I'd like to be the first person to say, you are so, so interesting. Can I kiss you on the mouth? Because no one has ever been cooler than you. They should give you an award.

In any case, why don't ya scroll on down below and check out what real cars your fellow Jalpos wish they could drive in "GTA 6," and if you need to reiterate that you aren't interested in GTA and you don't play video games, please kick rocks with open-toed shoes.