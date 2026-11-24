These Are The Real Cars You Wish Were In 'Grand Theft Auto 6'
"Grand Theft Auto 6" has been out for over a week at this point, so if you play it, you're probably well acquainted with the seemingly endless number of cars you can drive in the game. However, like all GTA games, none of them are real. Sure, they're all pretty close to what we get in the real world, but they're not exactly one-to-one. There are plenty of reasons why that is, but it can still leave ya (read: me) wishing that there were some real cars in the game, and that idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know what real cars you'd want to be able to drive in "Grand Theft Auto 6". For the most part, you folks played along, giving me real answers, and I do appreciate that. Some of you wieners, however, decided that it would be a good time to let everyone know you don't play video games, and I'd like to be the first person to say, you are so, so interesting. Can I kiss you on the mouth? Because no one has ever been cooler than you. They should give you an award.
In any case, why don't ya scroll on down below and check out what real cars your fellow Jalpos wish they could drive in "GTA 6," and if you need to reiterate that you aren't interested in GTA and you don't play video games, please kick rocks with open-toed shoes.
Blues Brothers Special
A 1974 Dodge Monaco with a cop motor, a 440 cubic inch plant, cop tires, cop suspension, and cop shocks. It should be a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas.
Submitted by: Rollerrobb
Dekotora
A Japanese dekotora truck. I wished for one in GTA 5 Online. It's wild, unique, and would fit right in driving down Ocean Drive at night.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Mazda MX-5 Miata
It was cool in GTA V when they had an Abarth 500 because I love the RL car so much. But one thing that constantly eluded the car nerds in GTA was the Miata (minus the Mañana from LCS), and at this point I'd love any generation. For a game that honors cars so well, I'm shocked they didn't make even the NA, a car with a cult-like following, nicknamed "The Answer" by so many car enthusiasts, and available in any respectable (and un-respectable) racing title you can think of, and yet more niche stuff has entered the game before the Miata did.
&
I think a Miata would fit right in driving around Vice City.
Submitted by: Drift on Air & TN Cyclist
Audi RS6 Avant
An Audi RS6 avant would be nice for all the errands. Come to think f it there are no Audis in the game when they ubiquitous in GTAV
Submitted by: Joe
This guy's car
MINE! I've driven down to Miami a couple times with my 968, and what I'm looking forward to most is re-creating some of the photos I've taken down there.
I don't expect to find a 968 clone in game, but they've got to at least have a 928 clone. The Scarface reference is right there.
Submitted by: Aldarion
Actually, this guy's cars
If I played any video games at all – for GTA I would want to drive a car that I have personally owned, so my choice is between a 1979 Ford LTD 2dr coupe with the 351ci V8 and a 1994 GEO Metro XFi with a 50 hp 1L 3cyl.
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
Alpine Armoring MASTIFF Limited Edition.
Did a little digging to see what vehicle can be easy (but ungodly expensive) to purchase, register, and take care of everything the GTA games are known for. Besides, with this kind of truck, I'll have it paid off pretty quickly after a few quick hits. It's the Alpine Armoring MASTIFF Limited Edition. It's a counter-terrorism, extreme-threat customized Ford pickup, and it can stop up to .50 caliber BMG rounds. It does cost over $400,000 though, but how much is my life worth? Plus it looks durable enough for those high speed chases down the beach, causing beachgoers to flee and umbrellas to burst into confetti. There's plenty of room for massive bags of cash, my associates, and enough weaponry to take over a small European country.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Any cargo van
A cargo delivery van, just imagine how many flowers you could buy for her.
Submitted by: Ken
Plymouth Neon Coupe
One of these lil guys. Just for the fun.
Submitted by: Someone Else
It just has to be customizable
There are so many IRL cars that I only came to love after seeing their GTA equivalents. I'd never seen or heard of the R32-R34 Nissan Skylines until I saw the Elegy Retro Custom in GTA Online. I also thought the Sabre Turbo looked stupid until I dechromed the rear bumper and thought, "okay that looks rad" — it's based on the Oldsmobile Cutlass and 442. Also, I loved the Ford Falcon XB from Mad Max before seeing its derivative in GTA Online, so as soon as the Apocalypse Imperator came out I bought it.
I don't think I'd want to actually drive any particular IRL cars in GTA 6 without the ability to substantially customize and mod them though, especially if the "base civilian version" is boring and anemic compared to the cars the game pushes you toward driving. Filling a garage with your "favorite cars" but never being able to really drive them beyond RP purposes kinda sucks.
Submitted by: Caesius
None of them
None, I've almost never been satisfied by driving a hero car of mine on a video game. They always end up being way too fast and uncontrollable or feel stupidly slow because they're old. Especially cars I've driven/owned, every one I've been able to drive in a game has been unsatisfying. I'd much rather develop favorites in-game as I play than pine for certain cars to be added.
Submitted by: Wantsamanulalpharomeo