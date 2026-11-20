If you're like me, you've been spending pretty much whatever free time you've had since midnight on Thursday playing Grand Theft Auto 6, and while it's much different than the GTA games that have come before it, in one regard it is still very similar. As is GTA tradition, there are no real cars in this game. Sure, everything in there is a vague approximation of a real car, but you will not find any actual brands or models for a plethora of reasons, and that's what led me to today's question.

I want to know what the one real vehicle is that you wish you could drive in Grand Theft Auto 6. Obviously, there are analogs that are close to whatever you might choose, but it's never going to be 100% the same, and that's why I'm posing this question to you today. GTA creates a universe where you can do or be just about anything you want, so it's sort of a bummer that you can't quite drive the car of your dreams in it.